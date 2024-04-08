International
Views sought on proposed charges for garden waste collection
Householders in the Shropshire Council area are being asked for their views on proposals to introduce a charge for collecting garden waste and on proposals for the future operation of the council's five Household Recycling Centers (HRCs).
or six week consultation runs from April 9 to May 20, 2024.
Shropshire Council is proposing to introduce an annual subscription fee of £52 – the equivalent of £1 per week to collect garden waste from properties in the Shropshire Council area.
The consultation asks people whether they would be willing to pay more than £52 a year if the extra money was used to keep all five HRCs open and views on whether the opening hours of some recycling centers could be reduced.
The consultation is also asking people's views on a new permit/booking system for people visiting a recycling centre, to help ensure they are only used by people from Shropshire.
The proposals are being made as Shropshire Council should make 62 million savings in 2024/25 to maintain a balanced budget.
The garden waste collection charge and the closure of two of the council's five recycling centers are among the proposals approved by councilors as part of Shropshire Council's 2024/25 budget cuts.
While garden waste collections in Shropshire are currently free, 80% of English councils already pay for this service, and many have done so for several years. The average annual fee across the country is 55 per year.
Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council's cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:
All local residents use our waste services and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in this consultation.
Like councils across the country, Shropshire Council is facing unprecedented financial pressure, largely due to increased demand for social care and rising costs. Social care now accounts for almost 4 in 5 council budgets.
We need to make 62 million savings in 2024/25 to keep a balanced budget and our plans involve many very difficult decisions, and some we never wanted to make. We need to look at other ways to generate income so that we can protect essential frontline services for those residents who need it most.
Garden waste collection is not a service we have to provide by law, but it is one that we and we were sure most residents would prefer to continue. It's one that most other councils already charge their residents for.
By charging for garden waste collection, we can continue to provide this service and use the income raised to help support other key services.
We are also facing some difficult decisions about the future of our five family recycling centers and we want people to tell us their views as part of this consultation and how we can reduce the costs of running them.
To participate in the consultation and learn more go to www.shropshire.gov.uk/gardenwastebudget2024.
The survey will also be available at Shropshire Local in Ludlow and Shrewsbury, and at the following libraries: Bayston Hill, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, The Lantern (Shrewsbury), Ludlow, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock, Oswestry, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury and Wem – and at Whitchurch Friday Market.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/2024/04/views-sought-about-proposed-charges-for-garden-waste-collections/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- LeMaire fifth; ISU third, fourth in Spring Invitation
- See NASA's initial lunar buggy concept expected to be on the moon by 2030 | Smart News
- Views sought on proposed charges for garden waste collection
- Plastic surgeon Livingston was in the middle of surgery during the earthquake
- Congress raises issue of PM Modi's non-visit to Manipur
- More than 6,000 people appear in court in 2023 for insulting Erdoan and his government
- Actor and BJP election candidate Kangana Ranaut denies eating beef
- Play to play in honor of World Table Tennis Day with SPIN Boston and AYTTO [04/20/24]
- Karen Fairchild Dons a Rotating Sheer Dress at the 2024 CMT Awards
- Shell plans to leave the London Stock Exchange
- Google's new update brings iPhone's unique features to Android phones
- Statement on Sudan by MSF International President: “It cannot be allowed to continue”.