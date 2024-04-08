Views sought on proposed charges for garden waste collection

Related topics: Climate change / environment / Finance and budget

Householders in the Shropshire Council area are being asked for their views on proposals to introduce a charge for collecting garden waste and on proposals for the future operation of the council's five Household Recycling Centers (HRCs).

or six week consultation runs from April 9 to May 20, 2024.

Shropshire Council is proposing to introduce an annual subscription fee of £52 – the equivalent of £1 per week to collect garden waste from properties in the Shropshire Council area.

The consultation asks people whether they would be willing to pay more than £52 a year if the extra money was used to keep all five HRCs open and views on whether the opening hours of some recycling centers could be reduced.

The consultation is also asking people's views on a new permit/booking system for people visiting a recycling centre, to help ensure they are only used by people from Shropshire.

The proposals are being made as Shropshire Council should make 62 million savings in 2024/25 to maintain a balanced budget.

The garden waste collection charge and the closure of two of the council's five recycling centers are among the proposals approved by councilors as part of Shropshire Council's 2024/25 budget cuts.

While garden waste collections in Shropshire are currently free, 80% of English councils already pay for this service, and many have done so for several years. The average annual fee across the country is 55 per year.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council's cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

All local residents use our waste services and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in this consultation. Like councils across the country, Shropshire Council is facing unprecedented financial pressure, largely due to increased demand for social care and rising costs. Social care now accounts for almost 4 in 5 council budgets. We need to make 62 million savings in 2024/25 to keep a balanced budget and our plans involve many very difficult decisions, and some we never wanted to make. We need to look at other ways to generate income so that we can protect essential frontline services for those residents who need it most. Garden waste collection is not a service we have to provide by law, but it is one that we and we were sure most residents would prefer to continue. It's one that most other councils already charge their residents for. By charging for garden waste collection, we can continue to provide this service and use the income raised to help support other key services. We are also facing some difficult decisions about the future of our five family recycling centers and we want people to tell us their views as part of this consultation and how we can reduce the costs of running them.

To participate in the consultation and learn more go to www.shropshire.gov.uk/gardenwastebudget2024.

The survey will also be available at Shropshire Local in Ludlow and Shrewsbury, and at the following libraries: Bayston Hill, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, The Lantern (Shrewsbury), Ludlow, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock, Oswestry, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury and Wem – and at Whitchurch Friday Market.