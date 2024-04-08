International
Ece Yeldan: Outstanding International Graduate Student – UMaine News
Ece Yeldan: Outstanding International Graduate Student
Ece Yeldan e Kadky, Istanbul, is the outstanding international student graduated from Honors College. it majored in wildlife ecology and minored in renewable energy, economics and politics. Through her studies, Yeldan aimed to broaden her cultural perspective on conservation and exposure to different environments, which was enriched by her study abroad program in Tanzania, where she learned about the conservation of large African carnivores. Her honors thesis titled Understanding the relationship between water, fish and PFAS concentrations: Implications of fish diet and species-specific variability, prepared and encouraged Yeldan to continue research on wildlife conservation. During her time at the University of Maine, she served as president of the International Student Association, helping organize events for international students and participating in the International Dance Festival, Culturefest, and International SpringFest. She plans to continue her education at the University of Glasgow on a Master of Science program in conservation management of African ecosystems and hopes to later switch to African carnivore conservation.
Why did you choose to come to UMaine?
I chose to come to UMaine to broaden my perspective as a global citizen and to be exposed to a different environment.
How would you describe the academic atmosphere at UMaine?
I was surprised to have such a supportive and understanding academic environment. My preconceived beliefs were challenged and it made me a sounder intellectual.
Describe any research, internships or research in which you have participated. How have they prepared you for future opportunities in your chosen field?
My research that I devoted to my honors thesis titled Understanding the relationship between water, fish and PFAS concentrations: Implications of fish diet and species-specific variability, has prepared and encouraged me for future research in wildlife studies. Although my thesis with PFAS is my main research project, I have done small for the Small Mammal Project for Alessio Mortelliti; Biodiversity of Maine Tardigrades to Emma Perry; and Sustainable Solar Options and Water Quality Analysis for the Penobscot Nation.
Further, my time during my study abroad experience in Tanzania last July and August enriched my understanding of the cultural dimensions of wildlife conservation. The study abroad program was through the School of Field Studies, and the topic was Conservation of Large African Carnivores.
Beyond academics, what extracurricular activities occupy your time?
My most visible activity outside of academics is my position within the International Student Association (ISA). As president of ISA, I have organized countless events for international students and I believe I have contributed to the diversity at UMaine. I also participated in the International Dance Festival, Culturefest and International SpringFest.
Did you work closely with a mentor, professor, or role model that made your time at UMaine better, and if so, how?
I have been working closely with my honors advisor Erik Blomberg on my thesis. He worked with me in compiling what we know about PFAS and its connection to fish, and he has been a tremendous help to my growth. Not only has he given me sound academic advice, but he has given me a lot of emotional support.
Did you have an experience at UMaine that shaped or changed the way you see the world?
So much of my college experience has been unlearning mistakes that I held steadfastly as solid truths. If not for my time at UMaine, I don't think I would have gotten the exposure I needed to the truth of the climate crisis and how I contribute to it.
Describe UMaine in one word and explain.
Enriching. I can safely say that I have become a strong advocate for addressing global social, economic and environmental issues.
What are your plans after graduation?
I have been accepted to the University of Glasgow for the Master of Science in Conservation Management of African Ecosystems program and hope to move into the conservation of African carnivores with this academic experience.
Contact: Shelby Hartin, [email protected]
