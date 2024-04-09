The Office of International Engagement hosts an iftar dinner – News





The Office of International Engagement hosted an iftar dinner last week as part of the Indian Cultural Festival. President Aondover Tarhule gave the opening speech followed by an introduction on Ramadan by Dr. Iftikhar Haider, Teaching Assistant Professor of English and Pathways Academic Program. Dr. Tarhule welcomed international and local students along with faculty and staff saying: As I reflected on these principles of Ramadan in preparation for joining you tonight, I appreciated how they align with some of Illinois State's institutional values. In particular, Illinois State strives to foster a sense of community, a place where everyone is welcome and has a sense of belonging. Additionally, we strive to model a campus culture dedicated to equality, diversity, access, and embodies mutual respect. Eaman Salehthird from left, and friends at the iftar dinner Eaman Saleh, president of the Muslim Student Association (MSA) and senior molecular and cellular biology major, spoke about the community he has found at Illinois State. I grew up in the Middle East and Ramadan was always a time to come together as a community to forgive, love and share spiritual moments together,” she said. “Being away from home during this month, you would think I wouldn't experience those exact feelings, however, being a part of MSA has done the opposite. Participants learned more about Ramadan, fasting and iftar. Iftar is the meal that Muslims eat when they break their fast at sunset during Ramadan. Haider concluded his presentation just before sunset so that all present could have a moment of silence before collectively breaking their fast with dates and water followed by a congregational prayer and then dinner. Dr. Haider and his family preparing iftar Haider discussed his personal experience. “Growing up, I used to fast from the young age of 10. All family members await news of moon sighting and celebrate the arrival/beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. “Extended family members visit each other and go to the mosque together for congregational prayers,” he said. “Since the month of Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, every Ramadan experience is different. The first two days of fasting are the hardest; thirst is more difficult compared to eating. I usually meditate or do prep work for cooking to keep myself busy. I also meditate more during fasting; there are long congregational prayers after breaking the fast. So overall, Ramadan is a great spiritual experience that teaches compassion and patience.” OIE Executive Director Roopa Rawjee discussed the importance of the iftar dinner as part of the Indian Cultural Festival hosted by OIE and Heartland Community College. We are very happy that the party took place during the holy month of Ramadan!” said Dr. Rawjee. “Our Muslim brothers and sisters are an important part of India's culture, so this was a wonderful opportunity to learn and celebrate in community.

