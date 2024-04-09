William Wragg resigns from two Commons roles after leaking MPs' phone numbers | House of Commons





The Tory MP who leaked the personal phone numbers of colleagues to someone he met on a dating app as part of a parliamentary sexting scandal has resigned from two Commons roles. William Wragg has resigned as chairman of the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee and has also stepped down from his post as vice-chairman of the 1922 Conservative Backbench Committee after admitting to passing on the information to a man he met, according to reports. MP Hazel Grove, who has already announced he will stand down at the next election, apologized last week and said he had given out the numbers of other politicians for fear of his intimate images being published. The Metropolitan Police and Leicestershire police are investigating after it was suggested that at least 12 men in political circles received unsolicited messages. Leicestershire Police launched their investigation in response to reports that explicit images and flirtatious messages were sent to MPs as part of an alleged spear phishing attack. Wragg, 36, has faced numerous calls to resign after telling the Times he gave the details after sending intimate photos of himself, saying he was scared and upset. The people targeted in the attack were sent messages by an unknown sender who identified himself as Abi or Charlie. The Guardian spoke to one person who was similarly targeted by a WhatsApp user calling herself Abigail or Abi. The person sent messages that suggested they had previously met the recipient, such as saying the pair had previously had a flirtatious conversation at either a party conference or a bar in Westminster. In some cases they then sent a clear photo. Several people came forward over the weekend to describe their experience of being targeted by the spear phishing cyber attack, which targets specific groups and involves scammers pretending to be trusted senders to steal personal or sensitive information. Tory backbencher Andrea Jenkyns said she had received messages referring to an earlier meeting at the parties' annual conference, which she had reported to whips. Luke Evans, another Tory MP, said he was the victim of cyber-bullying and was the member who first alerted the police to the matter. In a video posted on Facebook on Friday, Evans said: The first batch of messages I received was on a day when I was with my wife and I received a photo once opened on WhatsApp of a clear image of a naked lady. As soon as I received these, the next day I reported it to the police, to the authorities and to the head of the whip. Ten days later I received another set of messages. This time, however, I was sitting with my team in the constituency office, so we were able to record the conversation and capture photos and videos of incoming messages including another distinctly female image. Harry Yorke, a journalist at the Sunday Times, said he had received flirtatious messages by an unknown woman who identified herself as Charlie.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/08/william-wragg-resigns-from-two-commons-roles-after-divulging-mps-phone-numbers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos