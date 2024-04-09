Future Ready: Strengthening Students' Competitiveness at Work | FIU news

A few years ago, FIU took a bold and deliberate step to catapult soon-to-be graduates into the jobs of their choice. In a rapidly evolving job market, the university sought to ensure that those entering the workforce for the first time had the specialized skills – in addition to their solid degrees – critical for success in the 21str century.

The university began offering “microcredentials” as a relatively easy way for young people to grow rapidly in specific fields not traditionally taught in a formal setting. Non-credit mini-courses focus on developing skills useful for students in any major.

FIU has long promoted so-called soft skills — critical thinking, leadership characteristics and teamwork orientation that help young students stand out during job interviews — and now makes microcredentials available to help students stand out further from the pack.

Working with an industry advisory board, a faculty committee identified important areas for each student to have knowledge of, and the university created three microcredential courses that match what organizations say they're looking for in new hires. These three microcredentials have been promoted as part of the university's Quality Improvement Plan: Artificial Intelligence: How it works and its impact; Thinking and communicating with data; Understanding emotional intelligence.

Pushing for microcredentials – dozens more are also available — came from a recognition that the skills needed in the workplace change over time, explains Jennifer Restrepo, assistant vice president for academic planning and accountability.

What might not have been globally relevant a generation ago—think, for example, artificial intelligence and its growing implications in 2024—now increasingly must have a place in the core skill set. of many working people.

The ultimate goal, administrators say, is to reinforce the idea that competencies require continuous improvement. It's a fact proven by a recent study conducted by FIU's Metropolitan Center in partnership with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.

Students' initial deep immersion in a particular area of ​​concentration should set them up for a lifetime of learning — “It's a continuum,” Restrepo says — that can include on-the-job training, continuing education courses, development professional or an advanced degree.

Since the introduction in fall 2021, thousands of Panthers have completed one or more microcredentials in one of two ways: as part of regular FIU classes to which a professor has added the microcredential as a component or as a stand-alone in the Internet. course that students choose to enroll in on their own time.

As a freelancer, the microcredential is the equivalent of a 16-hour commitment, Restrepo explains. Students complete modules that include assigned readings and videos. A trained instructor facilitates the course and assignments and assessments are graded to measure student competency. A minimum overall grade of 80 percent must be achieved to pass.

Restrepo notes a growing interest from faculty to incorporate the microcredential option directly into the courses they are already teaching. “They put it in so that a student enrolled in their class can earn the microcredential as an added bonus,” she says. Professors have the opportunity to review the content of the microcredential and decide if and how it aligns with what they are learning and you can even get training on how to do it.

Students graduate with a digital badge upon successful completion. These can be included in a CV or an email signature from an individual to reinforce their value to an organization or their ability to serve in a specific role.

Teaching professor Michael Creeden has made the emotional intelligence microcredential a part of his professional writing courses. The response has been extraordinary, he says.

“I received many comments from students. They basically said, 'This content is so useful to me. I can't believe I didn't know about this before,” he explains. “One student said, 'I'm surprised I didn't learn this in middle school or high school because it's so fundamental.'

The emotional intelligence credential works especially well in a classroom geared toward “writing in the workplace.” Creeden explains, as the content complements directly professional development focus.

“It's basically managing your thinking, mindset and emotional responses to challenging situations,” he says. “It also includes the ability to listen effectively and empathize.”

Very valuable, say Creeden and Restrepo, are the self-reflections that students must draft as part of the required assignments. These make students connect the dots between what they have learned and how they expect to use that learning as part of a job, in graduate school, or in life in general.

“One of the things microcredentials do is give them an opportunity to talk about how they think having better emotional intelligence, for example, makes them better students or makes them more employable,” says Creeden, “or how to know about artificial. intelligence makes them more informed as citizens, and also with knowledge of data, potentially giving them skills that they can apply in the future.”

Alumna Katie Grillo has taken all three microcredential courses. With an undergraduate degree in English under her belt and working on a graduate degree in mass communication at the time, she fit the course into her already busy schedule because she saw the topics as interesting and potentially useful. “That these were 21str century skills is what attracted me,” she says.

He is currently a senior academic advisor in FIU's College of Arts, Sciences and Education and is preparing to begin a Ph.D. in higher education, Grillo says the content of the emotional intelligence microcredential is something she has used every day in her work, both with colleagues and students. “What I really like about that course,” she says, “is that it gives you specific strategies for how you can build effective and productive relationships with the people around you.”

The other two micro-credential courses created an opportunity to gain knowledge of computing, analytics, and technology-related practices that she felt she lacked. The AI ​​guidance drove home that every industry will eventually be affected by its use, and employees will need to adapt accordingly.

Grillo's experience encourages her advisors to take the plunge with microcredentials. “Learn every important skill now,” she urges students. “It will make you more competitive after you graduate.”

Students, start here.