British Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets with Trump on Monday night

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will meet with Donald Trump at the former president's Mar-a-Lago club on Monday night, two people familiar with the visit told CNN. Cameron's trip to South Florida comes as the former prime minister will travel to Washington to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week. A British government spokesman called it standard practice for engagement between ministers and opposition candidates of partner countries. The Secretary of State is on his way to Washington DC, where he will hold discussions with US Secretary of State Blinken, other figures in the Biden administration and members of Congress. His talks will focus on a number of joint US-UK priorities, including securing international support for Ukraine and bringing stability to the Middle East, the spokesman said. Before his visit to Washington, the Secretary of State will meet with former President Trump in Florida today. It is standard practice for ministers to meet opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement. Cameron has previously urged US lawmakers to pass additional aid to Ukraine, calling America the mainstay of the Western coalition supporting Ukraine's war against Russia. His visit with the former president comes as efforts to pass Ukraine aid in Congress have weakened with House Speaker Mike Johnson so far refusing to hold a vote and with Trump's help fending off efforts by past for a bipartisan solution. The foreign secretary of one of America's closest allies, Cameron served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, stepping down before Trump took over the presidency the following year. If the former president wins the November election, Cameron is likely to miss out on a second Trump administration. The popularity of Cameron's ruling Conservative Party is falling dramatically compared to the opposition Labor Party ahead of a general election due by the end of the year. Trump and Cameron have both criticized Israel's handling of its war in Gaza in the past two days. Cameron said in oneSunday Timescommented that the UK's support for Israel is not unconditional, adding that Israel must respect humanitarian laws in Gaza. Trump last week said Israel must finish what it started, and finish it quickly. He argued that Israel was losing the PR war because of the visuals coming out of Gaza, where more than 33,000 people, including thousands of children, have been killed since October 7, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. CNN's Jack Forrest, Kate Sullivan and Rob Picheta contributed to this report.

