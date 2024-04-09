March is 10th straight hottest month on record, scientists sayExBulletin







Mahesh Kumar A./AP WASHINGTON For the 10th month in a row, Earth in March set a new monthly record for global heat with global air and ocean temperatures hitting an all-time high for the month, the European Union's climate agency Copernicus said. March 2024 averaged 14.14 degrees Celsius (57.9 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the previous record from 2016 by a tenth of a degree, according to Copernicus data. And it was 1.68 degrees C (3 degrees F) warmer than in the late 1800s, the baseline used for temperatures before fossil fuel burning began to ramp up. Since last June, the globe has broken heat records every month, with marine heat waves across large areas of the globe's oceans. Scientists say the record heat during this time was not entirely surprising because of a strong El Nino, a climate condition that warms the central Pacific and changes global weather patterns. “But its combination with unnatural marine heat waves made these records so breathtaking,” said Woodwell Climate Research Center scientist Jennifer Francis. With the decline of El Nino, the limits by which average global temperatures are exceeded each month should be lowered, Francis said. Climate scientists attribute most of the record heat to human-caused climate change from emissions of carbon dioxide and methane produced by burning coal, oil and natural gas. “The trajectory will not change until greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere stop increasing,” Francis said, “which means we have to stop burning fossil fuels, stop deforestation and grow our food more sustainably.” stable as soon as possible.” Until then, expect more broken records, she said. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world set a goal to keep warming at or below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. Copernicus' temperature records are monthly and use a slightly different measurement system than the Paris threshold, which is averaged over two or three decades. Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, said March's record temperature was not as exceptional as some other months last year that broke records by wider margins. “We've had record-breaking months that have been even more unusual,” Burgess said, pointing to February 2024 and September 2023. But “the trajectory is not in the right direction,” she added. The globe has now experienced 12 months of average monthly temperatures 1.58 degrees Celsius (2.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above the Paris threshold, according to Copernicus data. In March, the global sea surface temperature averaged 21.07 degrees Celsius (69.93 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest monthly value on record and slightly higher than that recorded in February. “We need more ambitious global action to ensure we can get to zero as soon as possible,” Burgess said.

