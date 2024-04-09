Call to end persecution of carers for breaches of UK benefits rules | caregivers

Ministers are facing calls to abandon cruel and senseless fines imposed on tens of thousands of unpaid carers for unwittingly breaking the rules earning just a few pounds a week.

The Center for Social Justice (CSJ), a centre-right think tank, said the government should end its persecution of carers and admit it was guilty of allowing overpayments to reach huge sums, in some cases more than 20,000.

The Guardian has revealed carers are struggling after being forced to pay huge fines over a benefits gap the government promised to fix five years ago.

It can now also reveal that ministers are refusing to publish the findings of an official study into the emotional and financial impact of the fines, which have been called dire and draconian.

Cristina Odone, CSJ's head of family policy, described the sentence as cruel and senseless and called for wholesale reform of the system.

I would love to hear [the Department for Work and Pensions] they say they will forget the debts, she said. Instead of prosecuting and persecuting, they should say we understand these are honest mistakes, we have allowed them to accumulate and this is our fault and therefore we will redeem them.

Violations of carers compensation income limits found by a Investigation of deputies being mainly carers honest mistakes involving small sums, rather than deliberate fraud, has led to carers being forced into thousands of pounds in debts, prosecuted for fraud and having their homes and inheritances seized by the DWP.

The DWP should be able to identify when a carer's earnings have exceeded the £151 a week limit and notify them, but in many cases the government fails to do this, meaning people unwittingly rack up debt big.

Almost 30,000 people have been told to pay amounts related to Carers' Allowance income breaches in 2022-2023. More than 800 were paying amounts between 5,000 and 20,000, and 36 were paying more than 20,000.

Odone said 90% of these would be honest mistakes by unpaid carers rather than deliberate dishonesty. Carer's Allowance is a relatively modest benefit, recently increased to £81.90 a week, and therefore does not often fall victim to fraud.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said: The case of overpayment is indicative of a much wider issue about how unpaid carers are valued and treated by government and society.

A wholesale reform and review of Carer's Allowance and other carer benefits is needed to ensure that they adequately support unpaid carers during the time they spend caring for someone and so that the system does not penalize them for misinterpretation of complicated and strict rules of earnings.

She said the systems within the DWP to deal with the challenges carers face needed to be much better and she called for the official study to be published.

Stephen Timms, the chairman of the Commons work and pensions select committee, also called for the DWP to publish the study.

He said it was deeply disappointing that the DWP had not scrutinized carers' allowance payments. This report clearly falls into the category that this should be published, he said.

MPs had called for the DWP to commission the study after a 2019 MPs' report accused the department of sticking its head in the sand and doing nothing to understand the human distress caused.

They had received evidence from unpaid carers who described the impact of how being suddenly thousands of pounds in debt and facing prosecution often on top of the stress of caring for loved ones led to depression, suicidal thoughts and poverty.

In one case, a mother who gave up work to care for a parent with dementia was prosecuted for fraud by the DWP and told to pay back 3,000 for what she said was an unintentional breach of income limits . Her son took care because she couldn't afford it, she said, and her life was on a downward spiral.

Last October, then Disability Minister Tom Pursglove said in a letter to MPs that the DWP had no plans to publish the study as it was still reviewing the research results.

Asked by the Guardian whether it would publish the study, the DWP confirmed that this was still the position. It said it had commissioned research into the experiences of claiming and receiving help for carers, including the impact of overpayments, and would continue to review the results as part of its wider policy thinking around benefit.

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland told the Guardian that the DWP should not be treating these carers like criminals, adding: It is completely disgusting and wrong.

He said: They need to admit they made a mistake and admit the money is gone. Take it on the chin. Carers will already be under immense pressure and it's not their fault. At least they [the DWP] can pay back the money over a long period of time so that caregivers are not put into immediate crisis. But it's the DWPs fault so they have to cover the money lost.

Around 6 million people in the UK are unpaid carers, costing much of their lives and often giving up full-time work to care for partners and relatives who are disabled, frail or sick. Around 1 million people providing unpaid care for more than 35 hours a week claim £81.90 in Carer's Allowance, a non-means-tested benefit.

The devastating impact on carers of facing demands to repay sums of up to £20,000 or face prosecution has been well documented by charities and academics who say crashing the system in this way could plunge carers into a Kafkaesque mess.

One carer, paying back 2,100 imposed for a minor revenue breach, said: The experience sent me into a deep depression, I lost weight, I couldn't sleep. I am a mother who takes care of my children and I try to work, but I was afraid that I would go to jail. I'm still traumatized.

Prof Sue Yeandle, an expert on care and work at Sheffield University, told MPs in a Ordinary session last month that the overpayment fines for carers were outrageous and left carers in an almost Kafkaesque mess they couldn't get out of. She urged ministers to waive claims for repayment where it can be shown that the overpayment was not the carer's fault.

She said: Finding out you owe money when you are already on a low income and facing financial difficulties will be absolutely devastating for carers and will take them away from feeling they are doing something worthwhile and important to 'felt absolutely and completely lost. destroyed.