Click, claim and collect from today under $60 limit





From today, eligible customers can visit the rates relief section of the Service NSW website and link their rates account to their Service NSW account to make a claim. Western Sydney motorists will get most of the refund under the NSW governments $60 toll cap, with Kellyville, Baulkham Hills, Greystanes, Marsden Park and Moorebank the suburbs with the most potential claimants to the scheme. Overall, there are 350,000 payment account holders who are eligible for a rebate after the first three months of setting the $60 limit. Approximately $46.8 million is eligible for claim after the first quarter. Drivers who spend an average of $200 a week on tolls will receive about $7,280 in rebates each year. The data shows the government is getting cost of living help where it is needed most, with Kellyville, Baulkham Hills, Greystanes, Marsden Park and Moorebank making up the top five suburbs for payday account holders eligible to claim payday relief . Periphery Accounts with right Average discount Kellyville 7406 145 dollars Baulkham Hills 6604 168 dollars Greystanes 5952 195 dollars Marsden Park 5491 195 dollars Moorebank 5220 147 dollars Some suburbs have fewer eligible claims but a higher average deductible per account. They include Lakemba ($309), Auburn ($266), Bankstown ($235), Rosehill ($232) and Villawood ($227). To qualify, a driver must: be a resident of NSW;

hold a personal toll account with a NSW toll service provider, making private journeys on a NSW toll road, excluding those on the M5 South-West for customers registered for the M5 South-West Cashback scheme in the same time, and

spend more than $60 per week from their individual tag or license plate on eligible personal travel charges. A fair use provision will ensure the integrity of the scheme, with drivers able to claim up to $400 in tolls for a maximum deduction of $340 per week for each tag or number plate on a toll account. For more information about the discount, visit NSW service website. Roads Minister John Graham said: We know families are struggling across Sydney and NSW and the $60 fare cap is an important part of the NSW governments commitment to provide cost of living relief. The fare cap is designed to provide fare relief where it's needed most, so it's good to see the bulk will go to drivers in Western Sydney, who have long been dealing with inevitable increases quarterly and annual fare prices, while having fewer choices when it comes to public transport alternatives to driving. It's a quick and easy process to link an online payment account with Service NSW to make a quarterly claim and I urge those eligible to do so from today. You can link your rates account to your MyServiceNSW account, view your rates tracker and then, if you qualify, submit your claim. It will be even faster if you have your details ready like your payment account number and bank account information.

