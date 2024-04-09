A portrait of Jiyeon Park

Jiyeon Park: Outstanding International Graduate Student

Jiyeon Park of Incheon, South Korea, is the Distinguished International Graduate Student in the Maine College of Engineering and Computer Science. Park, who is majoring in electrical engineering, enrolled at the University of Maine in the fall of 2022 after graduating from Eastern Maine Community College. During her senior year, she helped improve papermaking equipment at the UMaines Process Development Center. She also served as a teaching assistant in the spring of 2023 and has volunteered at various events throughout her college career, including engineering career fairs and an engineering expo. In the summer of 2023, she interned with RLC Engineering and plans to continue working for the company while pursuing an undergraduate degree at UMaine. During her time at UMaine, she received the International Presidential Scholarship and an electrical engineering scholarship.

Why did you choose to come to UMaine?
I thought the University of Maine was a great place to have many opportunities and visions. My decision to attend the University of Maine was a careful consideration of how the university would support my academic and personal growth.

How would you describe the academic atmosphere at UMaine?
The faculty and fellow students are supportive and passionate about what they are doing.

Did you work closely with a mentor, professor, or role model who created yours? time at UMaine is better, and if so, how?
Working closely with supportive professors has been important in my academic journey. Their guidance, along with my invaluable experience as a teaching assistant, has fueled my consideration of pursuing graduate school opportunities.

Have you had an experience at UMaine that shaped or changed the way you see yourself? world?
UMaine broadened my perspective through various experiences. These experiences have empowered me to approach the world with a more open mind and a greater sense of empathy.

Describe UMaine in one word and explain your choice.
Under the mentorship of my academic advisor, Jude Pearse, I adopted her principle of integrity. During my time at UMaine, I not only gained academic knowledge and skills, but also a culture that emphasized honesty and ethical behavior. This emphasis on integrity helped me cultivate trust and respect and molded me and my peers into conscientious leaders with positive contributions to our society. So if I were to describe UMaine in one word, I would say integrity.

