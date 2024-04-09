



(Reuters) International Paper ( IP ) has sparked a potential bidding war over British paper packaging firm DS Smith, making a takeover bid that sent the FTSE-100 target's shares above a two-year high. DS Smith said it was in discussions with International Paper about an all-share offer from the US-listed company, which valued it at $7.22 billion. Shares in DS Smith gained as much as 7.9 percent to 338.1 pence in early trade on Wednesday, hitting their highest since January 2022. The proposal comes less than three weeks after DS Smith reached an agreement in principle with its UK-listed rival Mondi, which made an all-share takeover bid valuing DS Smith at £5.14 billion. Under the terms of the US groups' proposal, DS Smith shareholders would receive 0.1285 shares in International Paper for every DS Smith share they own. This would give their 33.8 per cent of the combined company a smaller stake in the emerging entity than under the Mondis proposal, which would leave DS Smith shareholders in control of 46 per cent of the enlarged group. However, the terms of the offer represent a higher value of 415 pence per DS Smith share based on International Papers' Monday closing price of $40.85, the British company said. Gazeta International, which confirmed the talks, has until April 23 to make a firm offer. The Board recognizes the strategic merits and potential for value creation through a combination with the International Document. The Board is therefore progressing its discussions with the International Document regarding the Proposal, DS Smith said. She said she was continuing talks with Mondi. Mondi declined to comment. Late last year, rival paper and packaging company Smurfit Kappa announced the acquisition of WestRock in an $11 billion deal that is still pending closing. International Papers' interest in DS Smith is unexpected given the company's recent focus on its North American business, said Morningstar analyst Spencer Liberman.

