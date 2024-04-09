Briefly: Leading climate scientists say there is a difference in the extreme heat the world has experienced over the past year that cannot be explained by global warming or known climate drivers.

Leading climate scientists say there is a difference in the extreme heat the world has experienced over the past year that cannot be explained by global warming or known climate drivers. All predictions of global temperature increase by global climate institutions were far less than the actual number of 1.44 degrees Celsius.

All predictions of global temperature increase by global climate institutions were far less than the actual number of 1.44 degrees Celsius. What is expected next? Scientists say next summer in the Northern Hemisphere will provide clues as to whether it's just a fluke or part of a troubling pattern.

One of the world's leading climate scientists says the world may be in “uncharted territory”, with researchers unable to fully explain why the world has had record-breaking heat at such extremes for 10 consecutive months.

Last month was the hottest March on record, marking the 10th consecutive month to achieve that title, according to the European Union's key climate service, Copernicus.

In Europe, the temperature for March was 2.12 degrees Celsius above the historical average, marking the second warmest March on record for the continent.

Elsewhere around the globe, temperatures were further above average in parts of Antarctica, Greenland, eastern North America, eastern Russia, Central America, parts of South America and southern Australia.

The continued record heat comes after 2023 was officially declared the hottest year on record, by a long way.

March marked the 10th consecutive month in which global temperature records were broken.(AP Photo: Gregorio Borgia)

NASA Senior Climate Advisor Gavin Schmidt says that while climate change and the onset of El Nio explain a significant portion of of last year heating, along with other contributing factors, there is still a difference in heat at the top that cannot be explained.

He said it was disturbing.

“If we can't explain what's going on, then that has real consequences for what we can say will happen in the future,” Dr Schmidt said.

Predictions 'failed ugly'

For about a decade, he and other climate science institutes have been making predictions of global temperatures for the coming year.

Everyone has a slightly different method of doing this.

Generally, it is done by looking at the global warming baseline that the world is starting the year on, and then taking into account known climate factors.

But all these predictions for 2023 fell short of what happened, the closest prediction was still almost 0.2 degrees Celsius off the mark.

It may not sound like much, but Dr Schmidt said in the context of the world's climate, it is huge.

“Those predictions, based on what was happening earlier in the year, failed miserably.”

Dr Schmidt said there was always room for error, but scientists could usually explain what happened by looking at the data.

He said that this time it was not increasing. And the climate models weren't answering them either.

“That means something is missing in what we're thinking here,” he said.

Either something has changed in the system and things are responding differently than they have in the past, or there are other elements going on that we haven't considered.”

What are the possible explanations?

Scientists have investigated several different possible explanations for the higher-than-expected global heat.

Air pollution

Among them is the theory that the amount of air pollution around the world is less than what climate models had calculated, thanks to new international transport regulations.

International regulations were introduced in 2020 to reduce air pollution from shipping by placing limits on the sulfur content of marine fuels. license Remove the splash: Shahidh tea

Many aerosols act as a “shadow” to incoming sunlight, reflecting it back into space. So less of them would have a warming effect.

But Dr Schmidt said, while it made a difference, it didn't seem to be enough to explain how hot it had been.

“When you put that into a model and say, 'Is that warming effect big enough to give you this big difference between 2022 and 2023,' the answer is no, not as far as we can tell,” he said. .

Underwater volcano

Another factor that has been seen is the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano in January 2022, which threw ash and other particles more than halfway into space.

Similar to pollution, volcanoes generally have a cooling effect.

But the Tonga volcano was different.

A powerful underwater volcano erupted in Tonga in January 2022, releasing large amounts of water vapor.(Provided by: NASA)

Because it was an underwater volcano, it also emitted a significant amount of water vapor, a strong greenhouse gas, into the stratosphere, and is therefore thought to have had a net warming effect.

Dr Schimdt said from what they could show so far, this still represented only a very small change, overall.

“The magnitude of the change is in the hundredths of a scale level, so it's not commensurate with the magnitude of the thing we're trying to explain,” he said.

The solar cycle and other explanations

Some have looked to the solar cycle for a means of explanation, which is the attainment of solar maximum, something that may also have an impact on surface temperature.

The solar cycle reaching its maximum, which causes more frequent aurora events, does not appear to explain the heat streak.(Supplied: Luke O'Brien Photography)

Solar maximum refers to the period of greatest solar activity during the sun's 11-year solar cycle.

But again, Dr Schmidt said it wasn't big enough to explain what they had seen in 2023, and it was “put into the calculations” anyway.

“And maybe it was random things that were happening in the Antarctic and in the North Atlantic, all at once, that weren't connected and they're adding up, and the reason we haven't seen it before is because we haven't had 200 years of data.” good”, he said

“We're looking into those kinds of things as well.”

An earlier climate mystery

A similar climate pattern mystery has emerged before, according to Dr Schmidt.

In the early 2000s, the trend of rising surface temperatures plateaued for more than a decade, despite greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere reaching record levels.

It was something that climate scientists couldn't fully explain at the time, becoming known as the “global warming hiatus.”

It was also widely used by climate change skeptics as evidence that the earth was not getting much hotter.

The data discrepancy became fodder for climate change skeptics.(AP Photo: Peter Dejong)

However, later studies found that there was no break in global warming, instead it was being buried in the deep layers of the oceans.

Small revisions to the data inputs, heat absorption by the oceans, natural variability, and observations helped make this clear.

Dr Schmidt said it was possible that something of a similar nature was happening this time, and that the climate models were missing something, or the data was not entirely accurate.

“Maybe we haven't fully characterized the Hunga Tonga volcano, or maybe we haven't followed the emissions from China properly, because they're not necessarily the world's most reliable reporters,” he said.

Gavin Schmidt is director of the Goddard Institute for Space Studies at NASA.(Provided by: NASA)

He said it's important for them to work it out so they can tell if this was just a “blip” or the start of something different.

For this, he said global temperatures during the Northern Hemisphere could give them some clues.

All eyes towards northern summer

So far, the heat of 2024 has been largely in line with expectations, according to Dr Schmidt, because scientists expect a rise in global temperatures a few months after the peak of El Nio.

But he said that if everything behaves as normal, it would be cold until June.

“The key will be what happens in the coming months. If things remain super abnormal, then we're looking at a systemic change, not just a crash,” he said.

In the meantime, he said they will reexamine the datasets, including looking at newly available aerosol data from a recently launched NASA satellite, to try to explain the gap.