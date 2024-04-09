International
The world has been the hottest on record for 10 consecutive months. Scientists cannot fully explain why
One of the world's leading climate scientists says the world may be in “uncharted territory”, with researchers unable to fully explain why the world has had record-breaking heat at such extremes for 10 consecutive months.
Last month was the hottest March on record, marking the 10th consecutive month to achieve that title, according to the European Union's key climate service, Copernicus.
In Europe, the temperature for March was 2.12 degrees Celsius above the historical average, marking the second warmest March on record for the continent.
Elsewhere around the globe, temperatures were further above average in parts of Antarctica, Greenland, eastern North America, eastern Russia, Central America, parts of South America and southern Australia.
The continued record heat comes after 2023 was officially declared the hottest year on record, by a long way.
NASA Senior Climate Advisor Gavin Schmidt says that while climate change and the onset of El Nio explain a significant portion of of last year heating, along with other contributing factors, there is still a difference in heat at the top that cannot be explained.
He said it was disturbing.
“If we can't explain what's going on, then that has real consequences for what we can say will happen in the future,” Dr Schmidt said.
Predictions 'failed ugly'
For about a decade, he and other climate science institutes have been making predictions of global temperatures for the coming year.
Everyone has a slightly different method of doing this.
Generally, it is done by looking at the global warming baseline that the world is starting the year on, and then taking into account known climate factors.
But all these predictions for 2023 fell short of what happened, the closest prediction was still almost 0.2 degrees Celsius off the mark.
It may not sound like much, but Dr Schmidt said in the context of the world's climate, it is huge.
“Those predictions, based on what was happening earlier in the year, failed miserably.”
Dr Schmidt said there was always room for error, but scientists could usually explain what happened by looking at the data.
He said that this time it was not increasing. And the climate models weren't answering them either.
“That means something is missing in what we're thinking here,” he said.
Either something has changed in the system and things are responding differently than they have in the past, or there are other elements going on that we haven't considered.”
What are the possible explanations?
Scientists have investigated several different possible explanations for the higher-than-expected global heat.
Air pollution
Among them is the theory that the amount of air pollution around the world is less than what climate models had calculated, thanks to new international transport regulations.
Many aerosols act as a “shadow” to incoming sunlight, reflecting it back into space. So less of them would have a warming effect.
But Dr Schmidt said, while it made a difference, it didn't seem to be enough to explain how hot it had been.
“When you put that into a model and say, 'Is that warming effect big enough to give you this big difference between 2022 and 2023,' the answer is no, not as far as we can tell,” he said. .
Underwater volcano
Another factor that has been seen is the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano in January 2022, which threw ash and other particles more than halfway into space.
Similar to pollution, volcanoes generally have a cooling effect.
But the Tonga volcano was different.
Because it was an underwater volcano, it also emitted a significant amount of water vapor, a strong greenhouse gas, into the stratosphere, and is therefore thought to have had a net warming effect.
Dr Schimdt said from what they could show so far, this still represented only a very small change, overall.
“The magnitude of the change is in the hundredths of a scale level, so it's not commensurate with the magnitude of the thing we're trying to explain,” he said.
The solar cycle and other explanations
Some have looked to the solar cycle for a means of explanation, which is the attainment of solar maximum, something that may also have an impact on surface temperature.
Solar maximum refers to the period of greatest solar activity during the sun's 11-year solar cycle.
But again, Dr Schmidt said it wasn't big enough to explain what they had seen in 2023, and it was “put into the calculations” anyway.
“And maybe it was random things that were happening in the Antarctic and in the North Atlantic, all at once, that weren't connected and they're adding up, and the reason we haven't seen it before is because we haven't had 200 years of data.” good”, he said
“We're looking into those kinds of things as well.”
An earlier climate mystery
A similar climate pattern mystery has emerged before, according to Dr Schmidt.
In the early 2000s, the trend of rising surface temperatures plateaued for more than a decade, despite greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere reaching record levels.
It was something that climate scientists couldn't fully explain at the time, becoming known as the “global warming hiatus.”
It was also widely used by climate change skeptics as evidence that the earth was not getting much hotter.
However, later studies found that there was no break in global warming, instead it was being buried in the deep layers of the oceans.
Small revisions to the data inputs, heat absorption by the oceans, natural variability, and observations helped make this clear.
Dr Schmidt said it was possible that something of a similar nature was happening this time, and that the climate models were missing something, or the data was not entirely accurate.
“Maybe we haven't fully characterized the Hunga Tonga volcano, or maybe we haven't followed the emissions from China properly, because they're not necessarily the world's most reliable reporters,” he said.
He said it's important for them to work it out so they can tell if this was just a “blip” or the start of something different.
For this, he said global temperatures during the Northern Hemisphere could give them some clues.
All eyes towards northern summer
So far, the heat of 2024 has been largely in line with expectations, according to Dr Schmidt, because scientists expect a rise in global temperatures a few months after the peak of El Nio.
But he said that if everything behaves as normal, it would be cold until June.
“The key will be what happens in the coming months. If things remain super abnormal, then we're looking at a systemic change, not just a crash,” he said.
In the meantime, he said they will reexamine the datasets, including looking at newly available aerosol data from a recently launched NASA satellite, to try to explain the gap.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-09/data-can-t-explain-off-the-charts-heat/103649190
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New 2024 Audi S3 with more power and driver focus revealed
- The world has been the hottest on record for 10 consecutive months. Scientists cannot fully explain why
- See the moment the couple gets married during the eclipse
- Revenge from Erdogan: Turkey will act against Israel for refusing aid to Gaza | Israel National News
- Celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Jakarta, Jokowi will hold an open day at the palace
- “Play It As It Lays”: Why Joan Didion’s Hollywood book still resonates
- Jadeja reaches IPL cricket milestone in Chennai's win over Kolkata | Cricket news
- Everett City Council to vote on dress code for bikini baristas
- Harvard SEAS researchers develop new type of fluid | News
- The International Gazette makes an all-share offer to DS Smith
- Apple cider vinegar benefits: Experts analyze possible health claims
- Chinese Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to show support for Western democracies