CPS says it was wrong to prosecute press photographer | Freedom of the press





The Crown Prosecution Service has admitted it was wrong to proceed with a case against a news photographer arrested after he tried to legally take photos at a crime scene. Judge Walters at Swansea Crown Court described the case against Dimitris Legakiswho was removed on the eve of his trial as disturbing and said it appeared the prosecution's highest point was that a police officer insulted someone whose job it was to take pictures. Legakis went to the scene of a car fire in Swansea on September 22 last year. Later it turned out that a man called David Clarke, 80, had beaten his wife Helen, 77, with a hammer while she was sitting in their car and then set it on fire. There was a crowd of people and a fight started. Legakiss' lawyer, James Hartson, told the court his client believed he had been singled out by police because he had a camera, was arrested with considerable force and detained for 15 hours. He was charged by police with assaulting an emergency worker. His trial was due to begin on Tuesday, but the case was dismissed on Monday after the prosecution said no evidence would be offered. A SPSH spokesman said: In a review before the last hearing, we decided there was no longer sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution and it should be discontinued. We admit that this should have been done sooner. South Wales Police said: We note the Crown Prosecution Service's decision not to offer any evidence in this case. Legakis, who runs Athena Picture Agency and works for The Guardian as a freelancer, said: I feel numb, not better or worse as the impact it has had on my mental health is still evident. I experienced nightmares and my sleep was disturbed. My human right to freedom of expression was ignored and instead of being protected by the police, I was victimized by being arrested and detained for 15 hours. My device was seized and held for over two months and I had to notify my clients of the ongoing legal process which caused me tremendous embarrassment. Police College GUIDELINES we say: Reporting or filming from the scene of an incident is part of the media's role and should not be prevented from doing so from a public place. The police have no power or moral responsibility to stop filming or photographing incidents or police personnel. It is up to the media to determine what is published or broadcast, not the police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2024/apr/09/cps-wrong-case-press-photographer-dimitris-legakis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos