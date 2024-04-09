David Cameron meets Donald Trump amid efforts to drum up support for Ukraine | Foreign policy

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has taken the unusual and potentially dangerous step of traveling to see Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida ahead of a visit to Washington DC on Tuesday.

Cameron hoped to persuade the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to drop his opposition to a new aid package for Ukraine that is being held up in Congress in part at Trump's direction.

It is Cameron's second visit to the US to try to convince Republicans that it is in America's national interest that Russian President Vladimir Putin not make any further military advances in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine would lose the war if US aid was stopped and Ukrainian air cover was not improved.

The danger is that past bad blood between Cameron and Trump over issues such as Brexit has poisoned the well, and Cameron, for all his persuasive skills, is not the British political leader most likely to sway Trump. .

Cameron is scheduled to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday in Washington. Although they have plenty to discuss, covering the future of NATO, China and a possible cease-fire in Gaza, the secretaries of state's main goal is to shift Republican thinking in Congress on the importance of the threat posed by Russia to American interests. . A steady stream of European politicians have traveled to Washington on similar missions, only to return frustrated by growing US indifference to Ukraine's fate.

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to bring the issue of aid to Ukraine to the floor of Congress, but has indicated he may do so next week when Congress returns from recess. In February, the speaker refused to consider a Senate-approved foreign aid package that would have included $60 billion for Ukraine because it lacked measures related to security on the US-Mexico border.

In a statement on Monday, a Foreign Office spokesman dismissed the rarity of a Conservative foreign secretary trying to persuade a Republican not to make concessions to Russia on Europe's future.

The Foreign Office said it was standard practice for ministers to meet opposition candidates as part of their routine international engagement.

Although Tory politicians have met with Trump, such as his staunch ally Nigel Farage, Monday's meeting was the first between a senior UK minister and Trump since he left office insisting the presidential election was stolen from him .

Trump has said he can negotiate a peace deal for Ukraine in 24 hours. His allies say the deal will include ceding Crimea and the Donbass region to Russia, formalizing the land grab that Putin began in 2014 and continued with a full-scale occupation in 2022.

Success for Ukraine and failure for [Vladimir] Putin is vital to American and European security, Cameron said ahead of his trip. This will show that borders matter, that aggression does not pay, and that countries like Ukraine are free to choose their future. The alternative would only embolden Putin in further efforts to revise European borders by force and would be heard clearly in Beijing, Tehran and North Korea.

Earlier this year, he warned Congress not to show the weakness shown against Hitler in the 1930s.

Cameron is also arguing that Ukraine has shown time and time again that if given the resources it can succeed and would be ready to go on the offensive in 2025. Aware that Trump believes Europe is not pulling its weight for To defend himself, Cameron is armed with statistics showing that more than $184 billion (145 billion) have already been pledged to Ukraine by European countries, including more than $15 billion (almost $12 billion) from Great Britain.

Cameron will say in DC that nothing can match the pace and scale of US support, which remains the cornerstone of the fight for democracy, the Foreign Office said.

The US sent the last installment of ammunition and equipment in December, using the last of the funding from an earlier addition to help Ukrainian forces.

On an earlier trip to the US, right-wing congresswoman and staunch Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene told Cameron to kiss his ass and worry about his country.

A key test for Cameron's trip is whether he wins meetings with Republican congressmen, including Johnson. No meeting with Johnson is currently scheduled for Tuesday.

Talks will also focus on the Middle East, with the foreign secretary expected to outline the UK's rationale for not suspending arms sales to Israel. Ministers face pressure from Labor to reveal official legal advice on trade.

Downing Street said it had no plans to publish the advice but wanted to be transparent about its decision to continue exporting arms during the Gaza conflict.

Cameron will also be under pressure if the UK backs an Israeli offensive in Rafah, the isolated southern city of Gaza, if the current round of talks between Hamas and Israel being held in Cairo fails.