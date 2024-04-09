World News In Brief: Haiti aid response, attacks in Blue Lebanon, UNEP welcomes release of Iranian prisoners, health care for displaced

Since the beginning of March, the World Food Program (WFP) has reached more than 500,000 people, providing school meals, social protection and emergency activities nationwide.

The agency has also served nearly 500,000 hot meals to over 76,000 internally displaced people in 57 countries in the greater Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.

Aid partners have also distributed nearly four million liters of drinking water in 29 displacement sites, benefiting more than 60,000 people, UN spokesman Stphane Dujarric told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

Gender-based violence

He added that the UN children's agency UNICEFThe response to an outbreak of gender-based violence has reached over 4,500 people, including psychosocial support. This includes conveying information about risks and services to combat gender-based violence in communities.

The UN Sexual and Reproductive Agency (UNFPA) continues to offer services through two telephone lines, one for psychological support and the other for referrals and case documentation.

The continuous cycle of strikes and counterstrikes in Lebanon must end

Marking six months of escalating gunfire along the Blue Line that marks the border between southern Lebanon and northern Israel, two top UN officials in the country have made an urgent appeal for all sides to recommit to giving end of hostilities, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1701.

INa joint statement on MondaySpecial Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka and Head of the Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFILE), Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lzaro, said the fighters must use all available means to avoid further escalation, while there is still room for diplomacy.

Dozens of civilians have tragically lost their lives, while many others have lost their homes and livelihoods, they added.

The suffering has lasted too long

The continuous cycle of attacks and counter-attacks in violation of the cessation of hostilities constitutes the most serious violation of Security Council resolution 1701 since its adoption in 2006, the statement continued, referring to the last major conflict involving Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.

The violence and suffering have gone on too long. It must be stopped, they declared.

Both officials underlined the importance of refocusing on the main objective of a permanent ceasefire, saying the UN stands ready to support such efforts.

A political process anchored in resolution is now more important than ever to address the root causes of conflict and ensure long-term stability.

UNEP welcomes imminent release of conservatives from Iranian prison

United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)said Monday she welcomed the imminent release of four conservatives imprisoned in Iran, including former UNEP colleague Niloufar Bayani.

According to the announcement from Tehran, Ms. Baani will be released along with Taher Ghadirian, Houman Jokar and Sepideh Kashani.

UNEP looks forward to their effective release in the coming days, the agency said.

Ms. Bayani and seven environmentalists were jailed in February 2018 and subsequently sentenced to long prison terms.

Cheetah conservation

Between 2012 and 2017, Ms. Bayani worked as a consultant based in UNEP's Geneva office, returning to her country to work on efforts to conserve the Persian or Asiatic cheetah, one of the world's most endangered big cat species.

She was arrested in 2018 along with other internationally recognized experts in the field of nature conservation, all of whom have dedicated their lives to the conservation of wildlife in Iran, UNEP said.

During the last six years, we at UNEP have repeatedly called for the release of Ms. Bayani and other conservatives, the statement continued.

As our natural world faces serious threats and the world is reeling from the impact of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, desertification and dust storms, and pollution and waste, environmentalists are critical allies in protecting the human right to an environment clean, healthy and sustainable. . They are essential to building a sustainable world for present and future generations.

Health care and education inaccessible to displaced people

Only one in two countries provides guaranteed health care and educational access to all migrants, UN migration experts said Monday.

In a new report on the rights and opportunities of migrants, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) found that only 18 percent of European countries offered access to health care and only 27 percent offered free education.

This is far less than the 70 percent of countries that offer medical coverage in the Americas, where primary and secondary education is available in 58 percent of the region's states.

Although the constitutions of many countries prohibit any discrimination based on nationality, race or country of birth, guaranteed access for migrants to health and education is rarely specified in other legislation, although IOM noted that Gambia and Portugal have done so since from 2008 and 2020, respectively.

Clear guarantees

All countries should explicitly guarantee essential services for all migrants, the IOM said, as Brazil did in 2020, for migrant children and adolescents, refugees, stateless persons and asylum seekers who want to go to school.

Portugal in 2019 also changed health laws to include permanent and temporary foreign residents, stateless persons, applicants for international protection and migrants.

The IOM findings came from a survey of 100 countries, including 37 from Africa, 27 from the Americas, 25 from Asia and the Pacific and 11 from Europe.