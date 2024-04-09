The European Court rules on climate change issues in Switzerland, Portugal, France





A top European court found on Tuesday that Switzerland violated human rights by failing to slow the impact of global warming, a landmark ruling hailed by climate activists, even as the court rejected two other cases that campaigners had hoped could to force governments to protect their citizens from climate change. . Tuesday's hearings for the trio of cases at the European Court of Human Rights This is the first time that an international court has ruled in such cases of inaction on climate change, as advocacy groups and lawmakers around the world try to push governments to take stronger action on climate change through legislation. court sideways with the Swiss group Senior Women for Climate Protection, otherwise known as KlimaSeniorinnen, which includes more than 2,000 senior women. Their complaint said the failure of governments to mitigate the effects of global warming damaged their living conditions and health. The ruling said Switzerland has failed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to meet its targets. The European Convention on Human Rights includes the right to effective protection by national authorities from the serious negative effects of climate change on life, health, well-being and quality of life, she said. The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, France, is part of the Council of Europe, a 46-member international organization that is separate from the European Union. The court gives binding decisions, but governments not always respect. However, Tuesday's ruling shows how governments can be held accountable in court for climate-related issues and could influence similar litigation around the world. We expect this decision to impact climate action and climate litigation across Europe and far beyond, said Joie Chowdhury, a senior attorney for the Center for International Environmental Law. The decision leaves no doubt: The climate crisis is a crisis of human rights and [countries] have human rights obligations to act urgently and effectively. Two other cases accusing European governments of not doing enough to prevent climate change, one by a former mayor in northern France and another by a youth group in Portugal, were dismissed as inadmissible. In the French case, the court said the former mayor had no significant ties to his former town, Grande-Synthe, and had moved from France. In Portugal's case, the court said the youth group had not pursued the legal avenues available domestically and that jurisdiction could not be imposed on the other European countries the group had tried to involve in the case. Lawyers had hoped for a decisive victory for all three cases at the Strasbourg court that could ripple across the continent and set a clear legal precedent that governments must commit to climate change pledges. In the high-profile case of six young people in Portugal born between 1999 and 2012, the complaint argued that existing and future effects of climate change, including heat waves and wildfires, exposed them to harm. They blamed Portugal and 32 other countries for failing to meet targets to reduce emissions set under the 2015 Paris climate accord. The Swiss women's association with an average member age of 73 had claimed that their demographic was more vulnerable to climate change, especially during heat waves. or STUDY published last year, looking at Europe's scorching summer of 2022, found more than 61,000 heat-related deaths. About 63 percent of the deaths were among women; the vast majority of those people had been elderly. The Swiss women said Switzerland had taken insufficient action to mitigate climate change and claimed it violated several human rights principles, including the right to life. The world has never seen a threat to human rights of the scope posed by climate change, Jessica Simor, a lawyer representing the women, told the court last year. Climate Action Tracker, an independent research group, called Switzerland's climate policies and actions inadequate and noted that the country was using bilateral carbon offset agreements to help negate some of its domestic emissions. . The country, like many others, has pledged to reach net zero by 2050. Alain Chablais, a lawyer representing Switzerland, told the court last year that the country was steadily raising the level of its ambitions. Following the ruling, Switzerland's federal justice office, which represents the country at the human rights court, called the decision final. The comprehensive judgment will be analyzed with the relevant authorities and the measures Switzerland should take for the future will be considered. Elisabeth Stern, a board member of Senior Women for Climate Protection Switzerland, said the feeling was incredible after years of work. It took me a while until the pencil fell, she said from Strasbourg, where she attended the hearing. Whatever improvements the Swiss government will accelerate now in terms of climate policy, the new generation will benefit, she said. I am now 76 years old, but the next generation can hopefully benefit from what we did today.

