Simon Harris becomes Ireland's youngest leader

Simon Harris has become Ireland's youngest ever Prime Minister, officially taking office in Dublin next Tuesday Leo Varadkar suddenly withdrew last month.

Harris, 37, ran unopposed to replace Varadkar as leader of the ruling Fine Gael party and the final formalities of his ascension to power were completed in Dil, Ireland's parliament.

He has held a number of government posts since emerging as a rising political star in his late 20s, most recently serving as minister for higher education and science.

But Harris faces a formidable political challenge in the coming months; Ireland's general election is due to be held by the end of March 2025 and Fine Gael is trailing in opinion polls the Irish republican group Sinn Fein, which was once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

Varadkar led a charge to liberalize some of Ireland's socially conservative laws, notably easing the country's strict anti-abortion mandates.

But his government faced a backlash over Ireland's housing crisis and rising immigration numbers.

Harris has been quick to praise his predecessor during his coronation as the new leader of Fine Gaels, but his path to the top of Irish politics is unlike many who came before him.

The son of a taxi driver, born in Eastern Ireland, Harris studied journalism and French at a Dublin university, but dropped out to focus on politics. It was his brothers diagnosis with autism and his subsequent struggle to access special needs services that fueled a teenage Harriss political ambitions.

Seeing the stress and strain my parents went through and calling a public meeting in my town, he told the Irish magazine. Hot press in 2022. I ended up getting politicized at a young age.

He was a councillor, and then a member of the Dail, in just a few years. And Harriss youth has been a feature of his political identity throughout his career. Anti-abortion campaigners held placards reading I like Simon Harris in 2018. He told committee members to calm down six years ago. I didn't realize Chillax was such a big deal, I just got tired! he tweeted amid the ensuing media frenzy.

And in recent months, Harris has embraced the social media app TikTok, amassing nearly 100,000 followers. Irish Times political correspondent Jennifer Bray told CNN the strategy could become more prominent as the election nears, with the bloc hoping it can appeal to an increasingly distant constituency: younger voters.

Harris was catapulted into the prominent role of health minister in 2016, a steep rise that cemented his position as one of Fine Gaels new guard. He was seen as a potential candidate for the leadership as early as next year when Prime Minister Enda Kenny stepped down from his post, but the 30-year-old ruled himself out, insisting he did not yet have the experience.

As health minister, Harris was prominent when Ireland voted to legalize abortion. He hailed the move as a vote to end solo travel, end stigma and support women's suffrage in our country. He also dealt with Ireland's initial response to the pandemic, before moving to a new brief in mid-2020, a fortuitous change that spared the popular politician the complexities of dealing with Ireland's exit from the Covid crisis.

But his time in the department was not without controversy. In 2018 a scandal broke out after the Irish health service was found to have carried out incorrect tests for cervical cancer on more than 200 women. Harris later admitted that he personally had made mistakes in his handling of the scandal, saying there was no part of the episode where there were no lessons to be learned and no one escapes responsibility.

Harris remained as minister for further and higher education, research, innovation and science until his elevation to party leader, which capped a rapid ascent in Ireland's political hierarchy.

I know, in many ways, my career has been a bit strange, he told Hot Press in 2022. Life came at me a lot faster than I expected.

Harriss rise has been swift, but his time at the helm may be short.

I will take over when time is short, but there is much to do, he admitted when he addressed his party last week. The luster of the Varadkars government faded during his second term as leader; Harris inherits a governing coalition that is facing an uphill battle to return to office.

A housing crisis has gripped Ireland, felt particularly by younger voters, whom Harris will be so keen to judge. This, along with a cost of living crisis and concerns about immigration, has helped erode public support for the two traditional parties that have dominated Irish politics for the past century.

In their place, Sinn Fein has risen. The left-wing Irish Nationalist Party swept the last election in Northern Ireland and is also leading the polls in the south.

Sinn Fein was once considered the political wing of the IRA, which fought a bloody three-decade military campaign to end British rule and unite the island of Ireland, although the party has since positioned itself as a political party. of the left arm focused on the base. on social issues on both sides of the border.

Its re-emergence as the pre-eminent political bloc on the island of Ireland has raised talk of a so-called border poll on Irish reunification, although that prospect still remains remote.

Harris told Sky News after his election as Fine Gael leader on Saturday that reunification is a legitimate aspiration, but added: It's not where my focus and priority is right now and frankly, I don't believe our focus and priority should be.