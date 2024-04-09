Simon Harris becomes Ireland's youngest ever PM, promises 'reset'

The new leader of Fine Gael Simon Harris in Aras an Uachtarain meets the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael D Higgins to receive the seal of office after being appointed the new President of Ireland. Damien Storan – No Images | No Images | Getty Images

The Irish parliament on Tuesday confirmed Simon Harris as the country's new prime minister, making him the youngest ever holder of the post. Harris succeeds Leo Varadkar as Irish president after an 88-69 vote by lawmakers. He was presented with his seal of office by President Michael D. Higgins on Tuesday afternoon. Harris said Via social media platform X that he was “deeply honoured” to become leader and pledged to “work every day to realize the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all our people”. Varadkar announced his sudden resignation at the end of last month, surprising the public and politicians. Harris, formerly education minister, ran unopposed to succeed Varadkar as leader of the centre-right Fine Gael party. At 37, Harris will be the youngest ever manager, taking that record from Varadkar, who was 38 when he took over in 2017. In his first speech after the vote, Harris said he was entering office with a “spirit of humility” and wanted to bring a “new sensibility” to public life. He described housing as the biggest social issue and committed to “moving mountains” to build new homes. Harris promised to “act decisively” on the climate crisis and prioritize rural and regional development.

Newly-declared Fine Gael leader Simon Harris speaking at a convention in Athlone, central Ireland on March 24, 2024, after becoming de facto prime minister-in-waiting. Harris took over after the shock resignation of predecessor Leo Varadkar. Paul Besimi | Afp | Getty Images

He also spoke of a “humanitarian disaster” in the Gaza enclave and condemned the Israeli government's “disproportionate response” to the October 7 atrocities committed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He added that Ireland would use its position in the European Union to seek a ceasefire. In one speaking Last month after becoming presumptive in waiting, Harris called his appointment an opportunity for the party to “reset”. “Under my leadership, Fine Gael stands for supporting businesses, especially small businesses… Fine Gael stands for supporting the family farm… Fine Gael stands for law and order, on the side of An Garda Siochna (the police), where the streets are safe and crime is never allowed to go unchecked,” he said, Reuters reported from a party event.

Political challenge

Fine Gael won fewer seats in the 2020 election than her conservative rival Fianna Fil, the other dominant force in Irish politics. Sinn Fin running on a platform that included working for union with Northern Ireland, solving the country's severe housing crisis and ending staunch two-party politics doubled its vote share from 2016 to win the popular vote, according to the Irish Times. Fine Gael retained power by entering into a coalition with Fianna Fil and the Green party. Harris will have limited time to settle in before embarking on an election campaign in which Sinn Fin is likely to emerge as favourite. A vote must be called by March 22 next year and all opposition parties have called for one since Varadkar's departure.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in November. 2023. Victor Lochon | Gamma-rafo | Getty Images

Housing is the “obvious challenge” facing Harris, Shana Cohen, director of the Irish think tank TASC, said by email, along with “access to health services, meeting carbon emissions targets and navigating growth. visibility of the right extremity.” “The lack and cost of housing has had implications for hospital staff, teachers and younger workers. … Health services in Ireland are set to become more accessible and cost-effective through the national health policy Slaintecare, but progress has been slow.” Cohen said. Varadkar received a standing ovation from MPs after delivering a farewell speech at Dil. His record was criticized in comments by Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who accused him of failing to fix core issues and said Harris would bring “more of the same politics”. Green party leader Eamon Ryan said Varadkar was leaving the economy in a strong state.

Sharp growth

Harris faces an economy in which growth slowed significantly in 2023, notes ING, which has long raised concerns about its high reliance on multinational corporations. “With elections in the next 12 months, [Harris’s] the focus will be on delivering tangibles, including housing and most likely income tax cuts as part of the budget to be announced in the autumn,” Diarmaid Sheridan, senior analyst at Davy Research, told email.