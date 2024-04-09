International
Simon Harris becomes Ireland's youngest ever PM, promises 'reset'
The new leader of Fine Gael Simon Harris in Aras an Uachtarain meets the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael D Higgins to receive the seal of office after being appointed the new President of Ireland.
Damien Storan – No Images | No Images | Getty Images
The Irish parliament on Tuesday confirmed Simon Harris as the country's new prime minister, making him the youngest ever holder of the post.
Harris succeeds Leo Varadkar as Irish president after an 88-69 vote by lawmakers. He was presented with his seal of office by President Michael D. Higgins on Tuesday afternoon.
Harris said Via social media platform X that he was “deeply honoured” to become leader and pledged to “work every day to realize the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all our people”.
Varadkar announced his sudden resignation at the end of last month, surprising the public and politicians.
Harris, formerly education minister, ran unopposed to succeed Varadkar as leader of the centre-right Fine Gael party. At 37, Harris will be the youngest ever manager, taking that record from Varadkar, who was 38 when he took over in 2017.
In his first speech after the vote, Harris said he was entering office with a “spirit of humility” and wanted to bring a “new sensibility” to public life.
He described housing as the biggest social issue and committed to “moving mountains” to build new homes. Harris promised to “act decisively” on the climate crisis and prioritize rural and regional development.
Newly-declared Fine Gael leader Simon Harris speaking at a convention in Athlone, central Ireland on March 24, 2024, after becoming de facto prime minister-in-waiting. Harris took over after the shock resignation of predecessor Leo Varadkar.
Paul Besimi | Afp | Getty Images
He also spoke of a “humanitarian disaster” in the Gaza enclave and condemned the Israeli government's “disproportionate response” to the October 7 atrocities committed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He added that Ireland would use its position in the European Union to seek a ceasefire.
In one speaking Last month after becoming presumptive in waiting, Harris called his appointment an opportunity for the party to “reset”.
“Under my leadership, Fine Gael stands for supporting businesses, especially small businesses… Fine Gael stands for supporting the family farm… Fine Gael stands for law and order, on the side of An Garda Siochna (the police), where the streets are safe and crime is never allowed to go unchecked,” he said, Reuters reported from a party event.
Political challenge
Fine Gael won fewer seats in the 2020 election than her conservative rival Fianna Fil, the other dominant force in Irish politics.
Sinn Fin running on a platform that included working for union with Northern Ireland, solving the country's severe housing crisis and ending staunch two-party politics doubled its vote share from 2016 to win the popular vote, according to the Irish Times.
Fine Gael retained power by entering into a coalition with Fianna Fil and the Green party.
Harris will have limited time to settle in before embarking on an election campaign in which Sinn Fin is likely to emerge as favourite. A vote must be called by March 22 next year and all opposition parties have called for one since Varadkar's departure.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in November. 2023.
Victor Lochon | Gamma-rafo | Getty Images
Housing is the “obvious challenge” facing Harris, Shana Cohen, director of the Irish think tank TASC, said by email, along with “access to health services, meeting carbon emissions targets and navigating growth. visibility of the right extremity.”
“The lack and cost of housing has had implications for hospital staff, teachers and younger workers. … Health services in Ireland are set to become more accessible and cost-effective through the national health policy Slaintecare, but progress has been slow.” Cohen said.
Varadkar received a standing ovation from MPs after delivering a farewell speech at Dil.
His record was criticized in comments by Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who accused him of failing to fix core issues and said Harris would bring “more of the same politics”. Green party leader Eamon Ryan said Varadkar was leaving the economy in a strong state.
Sharp growth
Harris faces an economy in which growth slowed significantly in 2023, notes ING, which has long raised concerns about its high reliance on multinational corporations.
“With elections in the next 12 months, [Harris’s] the focus will be on delivering tangibles, including housing and most likely income tax cuts as part of the budget to be announced in the autumn,” Diarmaid Sheridan, senior analyst at Davy Research, told email.
“Foreign direct investment, especially from American companies, has been the main driver of economic growth for the past decade. That will not change, but Harris indicated that measures will be required for smaller domestic businesses that have been affected by inflation and structural cost increases. burden from minimum wage increases,” Sheridan said.
This support could include VAT reductions or rebates, but these would be temporary measures that may not address structural factors, he added.
In March REPORT, the Institute for Economic and Social Research predicted growth in all key indicators of economic activity in 2024 and 2025, and a return to growth in real incomes. He also pointed to existing challenges from the cost of living and a threat from geopolitical tensions and infrastructure bottlenecks in a “small open economy with a very large multinational component”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/09/simon-harris-becomes-youngest-ever-irish-prime-minister-pledges-reset.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey restricts exports to Israel to protest Gaza war
- Jokowi holds an “open day” for officials and the public tomorrow from 09:00 WIB
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo From The Sets Of Her Hollywood Film Heads Of State, Calls It Glamorous | Hindi Cinema News
- Some Apple Vision Pro users suffer from black eyes, headaches, and neck pain
- Simon Harris becomes Ireland's youngest ever PM, promises 'reset'
- A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Batangas City
- Pakistan: Security measures at Imran Khan prison cost Rs 1.2 million per month
- Pakistani actor Imran Abbas reveals that he was offered Aashiqui 2, PK and Heeramandi. Watch | Bollywood
- Waves in third place to open the Silverado Showdown
- We Found a $36 Green Maxi Dress Identical to Heidi Klum's
- Another low pressure area bringing wind and rain
- Popular Muslim shrines captured in Bollywood films