Canada's new defense spending explained





Canada is on track to spend tens of billions more on defense in the coming years, as the federal government points to climate change, increasingly aggressive international rivalries and new sovereignty risks in the high Arctic as key challenges to to be treated. Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, spending is expected to reach just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion over the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to the Canadian air and naval fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel. “This is about preserving our values ​​of democracy, freedom, peace and justice for the next generation of Canadians so that they can enjoy the same security and prosperity that were given to us by our parents and grandparents,” a statement from the prime minister. said the Office. “Increasing challenges to the international order that has long protected Canada's prosperity and security, the growing impact of climate change and the rapid pace of technological change are all affecting Canada's national interests.” Here's a breakdown of where the new money is slated to go through 2044, according to announcements from the federal government: Equipment: $28.3 billion Marine sensors: $1.4 billion in surveillance technology to detect and monitor activity in Canada's marine approaches, below the surface of the ocean. Helicopters: $18.4 billion in new tactical helicopter capabilities to improve response time and coverage for natural disasters, emergencies and potential breaches of Canadian sovereignty. Early warning aircraft: $307 million for aircraft to detect, monitor and alert on air threats. Global Satellite Networks: $5.5 billion for efforts to access global satellite networks, with a particular focus on protecting against adversary jamming of communications. Long-range missiles: $2.7 billion to create missile systems that can operate at longer ranges, reaching new potential targets more effectively and creating deterrents to threats abroad. Submarines: An as yet unspecified amount will go to replace and add to Canada's submarine fleet, including those that can operate under the ice along the northern coast. Infrastructure: $41.6 billion General infrastructure: $10.2 billion in repair and renovation of Canadian military assets and facilities (such as piers and runways), as well as training and “day-to-day military activities.” Northern Operational Support Centers: $218 million toward an expanded presence at military installations in the Arctic, year-round, to enforce sovereignty and provide infrastructure to support northern communities. Fleet maintenance: $9.9 billion in spending to extend the life of some Canadian Navy ships and maintain replenishment-at-sea capability. Cyber ​​operations: $2.8 billion towards a new, unified cyber operations apparatus between the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), a Canadian intelligence agency. Ammunition: $9.5 billion to build a strategic ammunition stockpile and accelerate domestic production of artillery rounds. Maintenance: $9 billion in spending to support military equipment through Canada's national procurement program. Personnel services: $2.7 billion Housing: $295 million spent on new and renovated housing for CAF members. Child care: $100 million to improve access to child care on CAF bases by 2029. Health records: $497 million to support continuity of care for CAF members moving interprovincially. Civilian support jobs: $1.8 billion in personnel spending to improve recruitment, procurement and infrastructure services. The new defense spending will be part of the 2024 federal budget, which will be presented on April 16. With files from The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/canada-s-new-our-north-strong-and-free-defence-policy-explained-1.6838596 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos