China's Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in show of support

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday in a sign of mutual support and joint opposition to Western democracies amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

We would like to express our highest appreciation and admiration for the successes you have achieved over the years and, above all, during the last decade under your leadership,” Lavrov told Xi, according to Russian media.

“We are sincerely satisfied with these successes, as these are the successes of friends, although not everyone in the world shares this attitude, and we are trying in every possible way to curb the development of China, in fact, as well as the development of Russia,” he said. Lavrov. .

Russia's growing economic and diplomatic isolation has made it increasingly dependent on China, its former rival for leadership of the communist bloc during the Cold War. In recent decades, the two have closely aligned their foreign policies, held joint military exercises and sought to unite nonaligned states in groupings such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Lavrov held a press conference earlier on Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in which they reaffirmed solidarity in international affairs.

Lavrov said that Russia and China oppose any international event that does not take into account Russia's position.

He said that the so-called peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was completely disconnected from any reality.

Zelensky has called for the withdrawal of Russian forces and the return of all occupied Ukrainian territory, but relies heavily on US support, where the Republican majority in the House of Representatives has backed a new military aid package.

China and Russia are each other's most important diplomatic partners, both holding permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council and working together to block initiatives by the US and its allies to spread democratic values. and human rights from Venezuela to Syria.

While China has not provided direct military support to Russia, it has backed it diplomatically, blaming the West for provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch the war and not calling it an invasion in deference to the Kremlin. China has also said it is not providing arms or military aid to Russia, although it has maintained strong economic ties with Moscow, along with India and other countries. amid sanctions from Washington and its allies.

At their joint press conference, Wang reiterated China's calls for a ceasefire and a quick end to the war.

“China supports the timely convening of an international meeting that is recognized by Russia and Ukraine, in which all parties can participate equally and discuss all peace solutions fairly,” Wang said. .

China's peace proposal has found little traction, in part because of the country's continued support for Russia and a lack of vision for what a future resolution would look like, particularly the fate of the occupied Ukrainian territories and their residents.

Wang also said Xi and Putin will continue to hold close exchanges this year amid expectations of visits to each other's capitals.

China and Russia have gone through ups and downs, and both sides have learned from historical experience and found a correct path to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations,” Wang said. Today's good relations between China and Russia's are hard-won and deserve to be valued and carefully maintained by both sides.

Lavrov arrived in China on Monday, while Wang and other top Chinese figures have recently visited Russia and have held China's line to largely support Russia's views on the cause of the conflict.

China has sometimes taken an equally belligerent tone against the US and its allies. China and Russia have held joint military exercises and are seen as efforts to replace democracies with dictatorships in areas where they have influence. China is embroiled in its own territorial disputes, particularly over the self-governing island of Taiwan and the South China and East China Seas.

Just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin visited Beijing for the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics and the two sides signed a pact pledging a borderless relationship that has backed China to Russia's line, even as it officially calls for peace talks.

In a phone call last week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US President Joseph Biden pressed China on its defense relationship with Russia, which is seeking to rebuild its industrial base as it continues its occupation of Ukraine. And he called on Beijing to exert its influence over North Korea to rein in the isolated and erratic nuclear power.