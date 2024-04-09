International
'A masterclass in giving terrible answers': Inside that Prince Andrew interview
“But big.” In media parlance, that means THE interview with THE person at the center of a great story.
Think Monica Lewinsky after her affair with then-President Clinton, or actor Alec Baldwin after the filmmaker was shot and killed on the set of his movie. Or Britain's Prince Andrew after his friend Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on sex-trafficking charges.
Interviews like these can involve months of negotiations, phone calls, emails and meetings to convince that person to sign up. That's what happened in 2019, when BBC reporter Emily Maitlis sat down with Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at Buckingham Palace.
Then-BBC Newsnight booker Sam McAlister had spent almost a year talking to Prince Andrew's private secretary and the prince himself. The result was an infamous interview in which Prince Andrew described Epstein's actions as “inappropriate”, said the financier's home was a “suitable place to stay” during a trip to New York and said he had a condition that it meant he couldn't sweat. .
The booking and interview have now been dramatized in the new Netflix movie Scoop. He spoke to McAlister All things considered host Mary Louise Kelly about how she took the interview and how she kept a poker face as the interview played out before her eyes.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Highlights of the interview
Mary Louise Kelly: So your job was not only to give the interview by talking to the palace and the prince to do it, but to talk them into doing a serious news interview where they wouldn't be able to verify or control the questions in any way . Walk us through the argument that convinced them. what did you say?
Sam McAlister: Well, there's a double argument, isn't there? Here is a man who was once effectively a national hero in the United Kingdom. He was the Queen's beloved son, her favorite son by all accounts, a war hero. And now he was effectively a problematic prince at best. And then, at the most pretentious level, of course, there was Prince Andrew's view of him and his behavior and the allegations against him, which, of course, he vehemently denies. But it was a two-fold opportunity: a human opportunity to return to the life he had, and a royal opportunity to essentially restore his reputation in some ways. So I think it was those two things that made this a real dream opportunity, at least on paper, for him.
Kelly: Was there a moment in the negotiations where you could say, “I got it?” Like, that just sat down. He will do it.
McAlister: There was a moment where I thought we might have it. The final negotiation is face-to-face with Prince Andrew and a surprise guest, his daughter Princess Beatrice, at Buckingham Palace. I mean, you can imagine how overwhelming it was. It was about two hours long. I felt we had a rapport. There was also Emily, the presenter, and Stuart Maclean, who was deputy editor. And in that moment of rapport, there's a moment of risk, and there's a moment of chance. And I said something quite bold. I told him the truth, which was always my style, that he was known as “Randy Andy”.
And that moment is really where he is [either] he will laugh, and he knows that we have integrity and trust and be honest with him, or he will slam the door in our faces. Now, luckily it was the first. But you never, ever know if someone will say yes until you get that final phone call.
Kelly: So you get yes. The interview is in progress. The prince's answers are sounding increasingly dull, let me put it that way. Take me to that room. Where are you and what is going through your mind?
McAlister: Oh my God. So I'm about 15 meters behind him. And I used to be a criminal lawyer and I represented people accused of all kinds of things. And one of the great skills of that world is poker face. And thank goodness for the 15-foot poker face behind those incredulous responses, trying not to show any emotion, trying not to communicate any panic or fear or shock. And all I can see is the back of his head. So I saw the front of it for the first time when it went off a few days later. But it really was a master class in giving terrible answers and, from my own little point of view, a little personal master class in not showing any kind of emotion on your face for an hour, I would say, one of the longest hours in television history.
Kelly: I mean, was there ever a moment where you're thinking, “Oh, my God, this is just going completely off the rails?”
McAlister: I think it was almost every moment. It was like construction. And after the first answer, which was his mildest answer, every line was a news line. Just watching them pile on top of each other over and over again. It was really journalistically, definitely, the highlight of my career and quite an extraordinary experience.
Kelly: Well, the fallout, the fallout from this interview was almost immediate. Just days later, Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties. Did you have any idea, even as the interview was unfolding, that this would have tremendous consequences?
McAlister: I knew it was big. I won't lie. I knew how important it was in theory. But the idea that a member of the royal family would be dethroned, effectively, you know, dismissed by his mother and we'd still be talking about it, let alone have the opportunity for this incredible film would have sounded like I was drunk if I said that to you. So I knew it was a spoon, but I just didn't know it was a small spoon.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wesa.fm/national-international-news/2024-04-09/a-masterclass-in-how-to-give-terrible-answers-inside-that-prince-andrew-interview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Promoting innovation and investment in Africa
- 'A masterclass in giving terrible answers': Inside that Prince Andrew interview
- Ozempic and weight loss procedures: benefits, costs, risks
- Part of the San Andreas Fault may be preparing for an earthquake
- Happy Eid Al-Fitr, let's rebuild brotherhood
- Mat Kearney performs a concert on the field during Oregon's spring game
- No. 10 Florida wins series against No. 5 Tigers in walk-off mode
- China's Xi meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in show of support
- Matthew Sweet at the Magic Bag, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press
- Bringing new generative AI and security innovations to businesses of all sizes | Google Workspace
- Canada's new defense spending explained
- Imran Khan Free – IslamiCity