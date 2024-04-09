'A masterclass in giving terrible answers': Inside that Prince Andrew interview

“But big.” In media parlance, that means THE interview with THE person at the center of a great story.

Think Monica Lewinsky after her affair with then-President Clinton, or actor Alec Baldwin after the filmmaker was shot and killed on the set of his movie. Or Britain's Prince Andrew after his friend Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on sex-trafficking charges.

Interviews like these can involve months of negotiations, phone calls, emails and meetings to convince that person to sign up. That's what happened in 2019, when BBC reporter Emily Maitlis sat down with Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at Buckingham Palace.

Then-BBC Newsnight booker Sam McAlister had spent almost a year talking to Prince Andrew's private secretary and the prince himself. The result was an infamous interview in which Prince Andrew described Epstein's actions as “inappropriate”, said the financier's home was a “suitable place to stay” during a trip to New York and said he had a condition that it meant he couldn't sweat. .

The booking and interview have now been dramatized in the new Netflix movie Scoop. He spoke to McAlister All things considered host Mary Louise Kelly about how she took the interview and how she kept a poker face as the interview played out before her eyes.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Highlights of the interview

Mary Louise Kelly: So your job was not only to give the interview by talking to the palace and the prince to do it, but to talk them into doing a serious news interview where they wouldn't be able to verify or control the questions in any way . Walk us through the argument that convinced them. what did you say?

Sam McAlister: Well, there's a double argument, isn't there? Here is a man who was once effectively a national hero in the United Kingdom. He was the Queen's beloved son, her favorite son by all accounts, a war hero. And now he was effectively a problematic prince at best. And then, at the most pretentious level, of course, there was Prince Andrew's view of him and his behavior and the allegations against him, which, of course, he vehemently denies. But it was a two-fold opportunity: a human opportunity to return to the life he had, and a royal opportunity to essentially restore his reputation in some ways. So I think it was those two things that made this a real dream opportunity, at least on paper, for him.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew (right) in June 2019.

Kelly: Was there a moment in the negotiations where you could say, “I got it?” Like, that just sat down. He will do it.

McAlister: There was a moment where I thought we might have it. The final negotiation is face-to-face with Prince Andrew and a surprise guest, his daughter Princess Beatrice, at Buckingham Palace. I mean, you can imagine how overwhelming it was. It was about two hours long. I felt we had a rapport. There was also Emily, the presenter, and Stuart Maclean, who was deputy editor. And in that moment of rapport, there's a moment of risk, and there's a moment of chance. And I said something quite bold. I told him the truth, which was always my style, that he was known as “Randy Andy”.

And that moment is really where he is [either] he will laugh, and he knows that we have integrity and trust and be honest with him, or he will slam the door in our faces. Now, luckily it was the first. But you never, ever know if someone will say yes until you get that final phone call.

Kelly: So you get yes. The interview is in progress. The prince's answers are sounding increasingly dull, let me put it that way. Take me to that room. Where are you and what is going through your mind?

McAlister: Oh my God. So I'm about 15 meters behind him. And I used to be a criminal lawyer and I represented people accused of all kinds of things. And one of the great skills of that world is poker face. And thank goodness for the 15-foot poker face behind those incredulous responses, trying not to show any emotion, trying not to communicate any panic or fear or shock. And all I can see is the back of his head. So I saw the front of it for the first time when it went off a few days later. But it really was a master class in giving terrible answers and, from my own little point of view, a little personal master class in not showing any kind of emotion on your face for an hour, I would say, one of the longest hours in television history.

Kelly: I mean, was there ever a moment where you're thinking, “Oh, my God, this is just going completely off the rails?”

McAlister: I think it was almost every moment. It was like construction. And after the first answer, which was his mildest answer, every line was a news line. Just watching them pile on top of each other over and over again. It was really journalistically, definitely, the highlight of my career and quite an extraordinary experience.

Kelly: Well, the fallout, the fallout from this interview was almost immediate. Just days later, Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties. Did you have any idea, even as the interview was unfolding, that this would have tremendous consequences?

McAlister: I knew it was big. I won't lie. I knew how important it was in theory. But the idea that a member of the royal family would be dethroned, effectively, you know, dismissed by his mother and we'd still be talking about it, let alone have the opportunity for this incredible film would have sounded like I was drunk if I said that to you. So I knew it was a spoon, but I just didn't know it was a small spoon.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.