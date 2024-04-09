International
BBC World Service Presents to showcase the breadth of global journalism with a series of events
BBC World Service presentations will showcase journalistic excellence and global storytelling over three days of events with leading presenting talent from Monday 29 April.
Taking place in the BBC's iconic Radio Theatre, World Service Presents will feature documentary premieres, live program recordings, panel discussions on key issues facing journalism globally and interviews with some of the world's most influential voices in the media.
Events over the three days will be moderated by the BBC's best international presenting talent, including; Lyse Doucet, Mishal Husain, Ros Atkins, Katie Razzall, Waihiga Mwaura, Nawal Al-Maghafi, Joe Tidy and Geeta Guru-Murthy.
World Service Gifts will feature three themes over three days
- A Global Public Service (Monday April 29)
- Forensic Medicine and Investigative Journalism (Tuesday 30 April)
- Censorship and freedom (Wednesday, May 1)
Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC, will officially open the BBC World Service Presentations ahead of the first session on 29 April.
Liliane Landor, Director of the BBC World Service, says: The World Service Line-up illustrates the excellence of the journalism delivered by the BBC World Service, the diversity and depth of programming and the vital need for independent service delivery. and unbiased news around the world. It also serves to explain why the BBC is the world's most trusted international news broadcaster.
Fiona Crack, co-controller, languages, says: Across the World Service the presentations were exploring the biggest issues facing journalists around the world today. At this critical time for journalists, when their roles are increasingly threatened or they are working in exile, when access is denied or restricted, but when their journalism is needed more than ever, our set of engaging and invigorating sessions will to expose the shadows and light of the profession at a crucial moment for journalists and audiences.
Further details of the sessions taking place
A global public service on Monday, April 29
From brave frontline reporting to launching rescue services, the BBC World Service serves some of the hardest to reach audiences at a time when they need trusted impartial news the most.
Demonstrating the BBC's intrepid reporting, we will premiere BBC News Arab correspondent Adnan El-Bursh's documentary Gaza Diaries. A panel of experts will then assess the courage required to deliver news to audiences living in conflict from Afghanistan to Ukraine, Sudan and beyond. We will also explore the creation of Dars, an educational program launched to teach girls in Afghanistan who were denied access to school after the Taliban took power in 2021.
Three decades after the end of apartheid, we will premiere a documentary looking at the last thirty years of democracy in Africa and that evening we will see an exclusive live recording of the UK World Service's hit podcast World of Secrets: Disciples , which exposed exploitation and abuse by evangelist TB Joshua, as we hear an update from whistleblowers and producers.
Forensic and Investigative Journalism Tuesday, April 30
Delving into the disruptive force of open source and forensics in journalism over the past decade, multiple presenters will collaborate for the Anatomy of Forensic Journalism show-and-tell session. We'll also open the BBC's China Global Unit and reveal their first piece of analytical research.
We will also explore the future of forensic journalism and open source intelligence with industry leaders as the impact of AI and disinformation grows and questions of transparency, trust and access are raised. We premiere the latest BBC Eye investigation from the BBC World Service's multi-award winning investigative series, with further details revealed closer to the event.
Censorship and freedom Wednesday, May 1
Examining the importance of delivering independent news by circumventing and fighting censorship, to mark the week of World Press Freedom Day, we hear from a special panel of journalists from around the world who have endured severe censorship, exile and extreme threats to their personal safety. , as a result of the stories they have struggled to share. Well, take a look behind the iron curtain of information about the impact of media censorship and control on news reporting in Russia.
For the English World Service, BBC Radio 4 and the BBC News channel, Ros Atkins and Katie Razzall present The Media Show live with a special edition looking at news censorship around the world. Next, hear from World Service Editors from the Russian, Korean, Persian, and Ethiopian services where multiple pressures including state interference, harassment, sanctions, and accusations are constantly trying to undermine their work.
For media accreditation for World Service gifts or if you are a journalist seeking more details on the sessions taking place, please contact Robin Miller ([email protected])
World Service Presents showcases the range and depth of journalistic excellence delivered by the BBC World Service to over 310 million people every week around the globe in 42 language services, including in English. For three days from Monday 29 April, performances, live program recordings, speeches and panel discussions will highlight the BBC's unique global position as the world's most trusted international news broadcaster.
