$349 billion needed now to close infrastructure gap by 2030, Assembly of First Nations report says

The cost of closing the on-reserve infrastructure gap will reach half a trillion dollars by 2040 if the federal government doesn't act now, the Assembly of First Nations says, joining a chorus of voices warning Ottawa risks missing its targets. her.

Canada needs to invest $349.2 billion now to ensure First Nations and non-Indigenous communities have access to similar infrastructure by 2030, the national advocacy organization said in a report released Tuesday.

Closing this gap by 2030 is one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's goals signing pledges for reconciliation a promise the assembly leader said the Liberal government is now in danger of breaking.

“Without immediate and decisive action, First Nations are at risk of facing more than 60 more years of inadequate access to infrastructure, shelter and digital connectivity,” National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinaks said in a statement released Tuesday.

The assembly, which represents more than 600 First Nations chiefs from across the country, co-developed the report with Indigenous Services Canada and consulting firm BTY Group.

of Closing the infrastructure gap by 2030 the report includes housing, schools, water plants, roads and other assets, including ports, piers, clinics and digital connectivity.

The Assembly of First Nations estimates the cost of closing the infrastructure gap at nearly $350 billion, of which $135.1 billion is related to housing costs. (Assembly of First Nations)

He attributes the huge deficit to decades of underfunding, federal failures and the unfair distribution of wealth. The report also serves as a comprehensive budget proposal and promises the $349.2 billion infusion would create more than 3.2 million jobs and boost Canada's GDP by more than $1 trillion.

Woodhouse Nepinak said the government now has all the data it needs and can no longer make excuses for underfunding and neglect, as the report bears Indigenous Services Canada's seal of approval.

Promises have been made and now they must be kept,” she said.

The assembly predicts the cost will only increase without action in the coming years due to economic pressures including inflation, construction costs and fuel prices, coupled with the continued deterioration of already substandard infrastructure.

“Our report shows that, due to inaction by the Government of Canada, the timeline to close the gap is expected to be pushed back to 2040 and the cost to close the First Nations infrastructure and housing gap in 2040 will increase to $527.9 billion .” said Woodhouse Nepinak.

The assessment does not discuss the infrastructure gap facing Mtis and Inuit.

In a separate reportthe national Inuit organization Tapiriit Kanatami estimates that it would take $75.1 billion spread over 35 years to close the gap in Inuit regions.

The report follows federal housing announcements

The Assembly's report comes just one week before the presentation of the 2024 budget and follows a string of Trudeau government pre-budget announcements aimed at improving affordability and increasing housing supply in municipalities.

However, some of the proposed policies they put out fireby several prime ministers, who accuse the prime minister of encroaching on areas of provincial jurisdiction such as municipal zoning and building regulation.

Reserves, on the other hand, are under federal jurisdiction. Last month Auditor General Karen Hogan criticized the Trudeau government for failing to meet housing needs on reserve.

In a scathing report, Hogan found Ottawa is at high risk of not closing the housing gap by 2030 and, through outdated funding formulas, has already shorted First Nations in the three Prairie provinces by a collective $274.3 million .

FRIEND | The Minister of Indigenous Services reacts to the auditor general's report: There is a long way to go in indigenous housing, says the minister

Calling the findings deeply troubling, the national chief said: “It is clear that the Government of Canada is failing in its 2030 deadline for providing adequate housing, which is a human right, and First Nations deserve more than broken promises.”

In an analysis released last year, the Federal New Democratic Party said the government is on pace to miss the 2030 target by 58 to 141 years.

At the time, federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu agreed to the deadline, but her department would not say whether it thinks the government is on track. Hajdu did not answer directly when asked again last month.

“With a goal to close the infrastructure gap in particular for housing by 2030, it sharpens the minds of all partners and I think it's important to have these goals,” she said at a press conference after the audit.

CBCIndigenous has contacted Hajdu's office for comment on the report.