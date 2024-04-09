58-year-old grandmother of 12 breaks world plank record after holding position for more than 4.5 hours





There's a new world record for the longest board ever held by a woman – and it was broken by a grandmother in Canada. Guinness World Records announced late last month that 58-year-old DonnaJean Wilde, a mother of five and grandmother of 12 in Canada, broke the women's world record for the longest time in the prone position after holding it for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds. – 10 minutes more than the previous record set in 2019. She spent all that time with her forearms and toes touching the ground and her body raised and straight. DonnaJean Wilde, a 58-year-old mother of five and grandmother of 12, held a board for more than 4.5 hours in March 2024, breaking the women's world record for the longest board held. Guinness World Records

Wilde, who is now retired, ended her tenure at the high school where she previously served as vice principal. She told Guinness that the first two hours were relatively quick, but towards the end, she struggled a bit. “My elbows hurt really bad,” Wilde said. “I was very worried about losing shape and I think that's why my quads hurt because I was so tense.” The last hour “was the most challenging,” she said, but “by breathing, staying calm and not shaking,” in the last 30 minutes, she was able to persevere. Her main motivator was her dozens of grandchildren, all of whom participated in the record-breaking event. But breaking a world record it doesn't come easy. Wilde spent up to three hours each day on the board, during which time she watched movies and even studied for a master's degree. In preparation for the attempt, she did that three-hour workout twice a day. “I realized I could read and do things when I was on the board and I fell in love with it,” she said. Wilde has been skateboarding for more than a decade, taking up the activity after breaking her wrist 12 years ago and unable to run or lift weights while in a cast. DonnaJean Wilde, a 58-year-old grandmother from Canada, broke the women's world record for the longest plank ever held. Guinness World Records

And she did it all while dealing with it chronic pain in her hands and arms. She suffers from transverse myelitis, a condition in which both sides of a section of the spinal cord become inflamed, sending pain to the areas where she leans to hold a plank. Her husband Randy told Guinness, however, that he believes the pain she experiences regularly ended up being more helpful than harmful when it comes to breaking a world record. “That chronic pain and numbness that she deals with every day has helped her to be able to get through the pain,” he said. “…I think the model for someone who has set a world record is officially amazing, but she's been officially amazing her whole life.” After all the time spent training and eventually breaking the record, Wilde says the only feeling she's left with is “choking.” “I actually still can't believe it,” she said. “It feels like a dream.” More from CBS News Lee Cohen Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending content writer for CBS News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/planking-guinness-world-record-donnajean-wilde-grandmother-breaks-record-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos