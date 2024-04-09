International
Iain Duncan Smith urges ministers to ban carer fines | politics
The Government should stop chasing carers with huge fines until it investigates whether it is guilty of overpaying them, according to a former Tory work and pensions secretary.
Iain Duncan Smith called on the department to stop chasing people for payments and investigate its responsibility for the mistakes, some of which have left unpaid carers with criminal records and deep in debt.
Duncan Smith told the Guardian: We don't want people to be forced into very serious hardship. My advice is to stop this and review very carefully what is going on.
The Guardian has revealed carers are being forced to pay huge sums to the government and threatened with prosecution after unwittingly breaking rules by earning just a few pounds a week.
People claiming £81.90 a week carers pay to care for loved ones are being pursued by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to pay back money they were wrongly paid, in some cases running to more than £20,000 , or risk going to jail.
Duncan Smiths intervention piles pressure on ministers to act. The best thing is for the DWP to stop any of these claims now, to carefully review what was behind it all to make sure it wasn't mistakes by the DWP but really about individuals failing to notify the department, said the former Conservative leader.
He called for carers' pay to be included in universal credit and said the government should learn from tax credits, where benefit claimants have been chased to pay back money they were paid because of DWP mistakes.
The Carers Trust, which represents more than a million unpaid carers across Britain, accused the government of relentlessly targeting and pursuing carers who were being pushed into poverty as a result.
The payments have mainly hit low-income carers. They have been criticized as a draconian response to mostly minor breaches of earnings rules caused by DWP oversights.
Dominic Carter, director of policy at the Carers Trust, said: The vast majority of these overpayments have been genuine errors as a result of an overcomplicated and broken carer support system.
The Department for Work and Pensions should pay off these fines, stop prosecuting the country's dedicated carers and focus on fixing that system.
The Lloyds Bank Foundation, the charity founded by Lloyds Bank, also joined calls to overhaul the system.
Paul Streets, its chief executive, said there needed to be wide-scale reform of a system that was unfairly penalizing unpaid carers for unknowingly exceeding the income limit.
He added: We urgently need carer assistance reform so that those who care for loved ones who are disabled or ill get the support they need.
The Liberal Democrats, some Tory MPs and the Center for Social Justice, a centre-right think tank, have called on the government to stop prosecuting carers and admit it was to blame for the overpayments.
Former justice secretary Robert Buckland said the DWP should not be treating these carers like criminals and that it is completely disgusting and wrong.
Ministers are refusing to publish the findings of an official study into the emotional and financial impact of fines.
Around 6 million people in the UK are unpaid carers, costing much of their lives and often giving up full-time work to care for partners and relatives who are disabled, frail or sick. Around 1 million people providing unpaid care for more than 35 hours a week claim £81.90 in Carer's Allowance, a non-means-tested benefit.
