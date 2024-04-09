March was the 10th consecutive month to set a global heat record





Earth just recorded its hottest March on record, the 10th month in a row to achieve the feat European Union Copernicus Climate Change Service. Driven by a mix of human-caused warming and the El Nio climate pattern, all-time monthly highs were observed in both air and ocean waters, the Copernicus report said. The heat over the past 12 months has pushed global average temperatures 1.58 degrees Celsius (2.84 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial levels, and hotter air over the Atlantic Ocean in particular could lead to a hurricane season particularly intense, the scientists warned. It should be fascinating that we're heading into uncharted territory, said Gillian Galford, head of the Vermont Climate Assessment and a professor at the University of Vermont who reviewed the report. It is quite unusual that we see such an increase in temperature over months and seasons. She added that warmer waters in the Atlantic in particular could lead to bigger storms and a more intense hurricane season. It could also lead, she said, to more storms dumping more water on places like Vermont in the northeastern United States, which saw intense flooding last summer. March's average surface air temperature of 14.14 degrees Celsius (57.45 degrees Fahrenheit) was 0.1 degrees (0.18 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the previous high in March 2016. Copernicus found that the extent of Antarctic sea ice was 20 percent below average after the planet experienced its warmest winter, defined as December through February. While experts say the 10 consecutive months reflect a broader trend that is likely to continue, they said it does not suggest that every month will be a record indefinitely. But historic highs will probably continue in the coming months, said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus. Seasonal forecasts suggest that spring and summer are likely to be warmer than average, Burgess told The Washington Post. The reality is unless we change our emissions dramatically, we look back at 2023 and consider it a cool year, 10 to 20 years into the future. The report comes two months after scientists found that the Earth's 12-month average temperature for the first time exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, defined as the average temperature between 1850 and 1900. Climate experts fear that catastrophic changes, such as the collapse of critical ocean circulation, may occur if Earth's temperatures remain near or above that threshold for many years. In the 2016 Paris climate agreement, nations around the world agreed to keep average global temperatures from exceeding 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The nearly 200 participating countries also agreed to continue efforts to keep multi-year averages below 1.5 degrees Celsius, which could allow coral reefs to survive and less deadly heat waves. But to do so, activists have pointed out that emissions must be cut significantly by 2030. It is unclear exactly what impact El Nio has had on the warming of the ocean surface in the central and eastern Pacific that tends to lead to warmer weather around the world in record heat. But scientists say 10 consecutive months of record temperatures suggest human-caused climate change played a role, noting that March's record-breaking record took place after El Nio peaked. Peter Huybers, a professor of earth and planetary sciences at Harvard University, said the data is not a big surprise given the ongoing global emissions of greenhouse gases. It's a bummer every time you break a record, he said. And we were seeing these records peak this year. But they were exactly where we expected those basics to be delivered. He added that the Earth's natural oscillation, which results in some warmer years and some cooler years, could mean the streak eventually ends as El Nio weakens and is potentially replaced by La Nia, its opposite. But long-term trends of unprecedented heat are likely to continue, which Burgess said could make it harder to predict how the climate will behave in the future, especially if a tipping point is reached. Then it takes a lot more science and data to predict what might happen next, she said.

