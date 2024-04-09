4 Analysts rate CACI International: What you need to know





Over the past three months, 4 analysts shared their ratings on CACI International (NYSE:CACI), revealing different perspectives from growth to decline. In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing how sentiment has changed over the past 30 days and comparing them to previous months. wave Somewhat bullish Indifferent Somewhat bearish wave Total ratings 1 3 0 0 0 last 30 days 1 0 0 0 0 1M ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M ago 0 1 0 0 0 Analyst estimates for 12-month price targets provide additional insight, showing an average target of $416.75, a high estimate of $464.00 and a low estimate of $383.00. This uptrend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.89% increase from the previous average price target of $379.25. Decryption Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look CACI International's position among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of the analysts' recent actions. The summary below describes the main analysts, their latest estimates and adjustments to estimates and price targets. Analyst Analyst Firm Action taken ASSESSMENT Current price target Previous price target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities up BUY $410.00 $385.00 Peter Arment Bird up here I go $464.00 $370.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo up Overweight $410.00 $387.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan up Overweight $383.00 $375.00 Key insights: Actions taken: Responding to market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Hold', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments regarding CACI International. This provides insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Hold', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments regarding CACI International. This provides insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive view, analysts rate stocks qualitatively, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for CACI International's relative performance compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive view, analysts rate stocks qualitatively, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for CACI International's relative performance compared to the broader market. Price targets: Gaining insight, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CACI International shares. This comparison reveals trends in analyst expectations over time. Navigating through these analyst ratings alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a comprehensive understanding of CACI International's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Scoreboard. Stay up-to-date on CACI International analyst ratings. Discover the story behind CACI International CACI International Inc is a provider of information solutions and services, offering a variety of information solutions and services to its clients. The company's primary clients are US government agencies and departments, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services that support national security missions and government modernization/transformation for civilian intelligence, defense and federal customers. The firm conducts its operations through a number of subsidiaries in the United States and Europe. CACI International: Tracking in Finance Market capitalization analysis: Above industry standards, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a notable size, indicating a strong presence in the market. Increase in income: During the 3-month period, CACI International showed positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.19% on December 31, 2023. This reflects a significant increase in the company's core revenue. Compared to its peers, the company has achieved a higher than average growth rate among peers in the industry sector. Net margin: CACI International's net margin exceeds industry standards, highlighting the company's outstanding financial performance. With an impressive 4.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability. Return on equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in using equity capital efficiently. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face obstacles in achieving optimal financial returns. Return on assets (ROA): CACI International's ROA excels beyond industry standards, achieving 1.25%. This means efficient asset management and strong financial health. Debt management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a report of 0.65the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors. What are the analyst estimates? Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within the banking and financial systems who report on specific stocks or certain sectors (usually once a quarter for each stock). Analysts typically get their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with key insiders to reach their decisions. In addition to their estimates, some analysts extend their knowledge by providing forecasts for key metrics such as earnings, revenue and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance to traders. It is essential to recognize that, regardless of their specialization, analysts are human and can only make predictions based on their beliefs. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/4-analysts-assess-caci-international-what-you-need-to-know-1033234546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos