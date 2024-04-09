Spring street cleaning starts today





With the arrival of spring, city crews are already clearing the first streets in the annual spring street cleaning program. Sweeper trucks go through each neighborhood cleaning up trash that has been placed since last year. The program promotes a sense of cleanliness and pride in the community, reduces dust and collects sand from winter ice control. The starting point where street cleaning begins rotates every year. The 2024 campaign starts on the west side, followed by the north and then the south; however, cleaners may need to alternate areas to avoid debris build-up. Weather permitting, no parking signs will be posted on the street 24 hours prior to the sweep. Neighborhood street sweeping is completed weekdays from 7:30am 3:30pm All residential streets will be completed in approximately 8-10 weeks, subject to change due to weather and operational considerations. Parking restrictions and enforcement Residents are asked to move their vehicle before 7:30 a.m. on street cleaning days to allow for a thorough sweep. Parking can resume daily after 3:30 p.m., however, signs will remain in place if cleaners need to return to the area. When the street sweeping is complete, the signs will be removed. Parking tickets of $50 may be issued to vehicles that obstruct operation. Many people are really excited about cleaning their streets. After several significant snowfall events and after applying a lot of sand, sweeping helps to do a great job of cleanup. When cars are left on the road, we cannot sweep that place. We get a lot of complaints about people not moving their car, so we issue parking fines to help get this message across. Pay attention to signs or set reminders so you don't park on cleanup day, says Juliane Ruck, Transportation Operations Manager. Tools and Reminders Roads are scheduled to be cleared, but rain and strong winds may cause delays. There are several tools to help residents find out when cleaners will be in their area: Search for an address to find scheduled cleaning dates here. Confirm a few days before the scheduled deletion.

Set custom notifications that will notify 24 hours before street cleaning begins on each route by downloading the Lethbridge Loop app from the mobile app store.

Temporary NO PARKING signs will be placed on streets in the neighborhood to remind residents to move their vehicles before 7:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Find out where the cleaners are and which areas are filled by looking Live street cleaning map. Night cover/ Industrial cover To support city wide sweeping, night sweeping (weather permitting) for arterial roads, city center and industrial area roads. The Spring Night Sweep will begin this weekend and run for approximately six to eight weeks from 9pm to 6am, Sundays to Thursdays to avoid disrupting traffic during peak hours of the day . Why do we delete? Every spring, street cleaning crews clear thousands of tons of sand, dirt and other debris from the streets of Lethbridge. This helps prevent that material from washing into the Oldman River via our storm sewer system. It also reduces dust and improves conditions for cycling, walking and driving. Sand collected from winter ice control is reconditioned and reused in subsequent years' smoothing operations. The remaining waste is disposed of in the landfill. For more information, visit www.lethbridge.ca/StreetSweeping. For public questions: Call 311 | From Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm Media contact:

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lethbridge.ca/news/posts/spring-street-sweeping-begins-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos