US News & World Report ranks Baruch College's graduate programs among the best for 2024-25





Baruch College continues to build on its national reputation for academic excellence with another round of top rankings from US News & World Report. The Baruchs Zicklin School of Business and the Marxe School of Public and International Relations have once again secured the first places US News coveted The best graduate schools list for 2024, underscoring the exceptional quality of graduate education offered at both schools. Zicklin School of Business: MBA programs lead the rankings again For the sixth year in a row, both the evening MBA and full-time MBA programs were rated #1 among public institutions in New York City and New York State. IN US News list, the Zicklin Schools' part-time (Evening) MBA program was ranked No. 40 nationwide, advancing three positions from last year. Meanwhile, the full-time MBA was ranked 53rd among 124 public and private institutions across the country. Maintaining and increasing the ranking reflects the Zicklin Schools' commitment to excellence in our programs and our commitment to the success of our graduates, said Bruce W. Weber, PhD, Willem Kooyker Dean of the Zicklin School. Our impressive faculty, supportive staff and extremely loyal alumni help our talented, ambitious MBA students unlock their potential and prepare for tomorrow's business challenges. Marx School of Public and International Affairs: All programs rise in national rankings All degree programs for the Marx School saw its rankings jump year-over-year, with the MPA moving up one spot among all public and private institutions. The ranking of nonprofit management and urban policy programs also rose nationally, up nine and one positions, respectively. The Marxe School also ranked in the public policy analysis category this year, ranking as the #1 program among public institutions in New York City. Graduate education at the Marxe Schools provides an invaluable educational foundation, propelling our students into leadership roles in the public, nonprofit and private sectors, said Marxe School Dean and Professor Sherry Ryan. Marx degree programs invite students to think critically about today's most pressing social issues and evaluate alternative policy solutions through a lens of equity and justice. Ryan adds, Our phenomenal rankings reflect the true quality and dedication of our faculty, students and staff. The Marxe School is on the move to advance public service, equitable urban policy, and nonprofit management in New York City and beyond. And we do all of this while raising first-generation and minority students, a truly inspiring achievement. Rankings at a glance Zicklin School of Business Full-time MBA Among public institutions: #1 in New York

#27 nationwide (tie) Among all institutions: #3 in New York City and #5 in New York State

#53 nationwide (tie) out of 124 schools ranked Part-time MBA (Evening) Among public institutions: #1 in New York

#27 nationwide Among all institutions: #2 in New York City and #2 in New York State

#40 nationwide (tie) out of 269 schools ranked accounting Among public institutions: #1 in New York

#18 nationwide Among all institutions: #4 in New York City and #5 in New York State

#41 nationwide (tie) Marx School for Public and International Relations Public Works Among public institutions: #2 in New York City and #3 in New York State

#38 nationwide (tie) Among all institutions: #4 in New York City and #7 in New York State

#52 nationwide (tie) out of 271 schools ranked Non-profit management Among public institutions: #1 in New York City and #1 in New York State

#13 nationwide (tie) Among all institutions: #2 in New York City and #3 in New York State

#18 nationwide (tie) Public Policy Analysis Among public institutions: #1 in New York City and #2 in New York State

#21 nationwide (tie) Among all institutions: #3 in New York City and #6 in New York State

#35 nationwide (tie) Urban Policy Among public institutions: #1 in New York City and #1 in New York State

#9 nationwide (tie) Among all institutions: #2 in New York City and #2 in New York State

#14 nationwide (tie) Learn more about all Baruch Colleges graduate programs: METHODOLOGY US News & World Report surveyed in fall 2023 and early 2024, all 506 institutions with master's-level business programs in the United States accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of International Business. To calculate an overall score, ranking indicators used the following factors: career placement success, student excellence and quality assessment. Learn more in relation to the business ranking methodology. The ranking of public relations programs is based solely on peer evaluation survey results sent in fall 2023 and early 2024 to deans, directors, and department heads representing 271 master's programs in public affairs and administration. Read more for a full explanation of each ranking methodology. # # #

