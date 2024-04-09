US News & World Report Best Graduate Programs 2025 include International Friendly Universities





Thinking of going to the US for a Masters or PhD? A top-ranked graduate program can give you a sense of which universities offer rigorous academics and professional opportunities, key factors to consider when deciding where to apply to grad school. US News & World Report has announced the best graduate schools for the 2024-2025 academic year, and was pleased to share that Shorelight universities are featured in several top 100 categories. Check out some highlights and then check out our School Matching Tool to start planning your study abroad trip! Note that not all programs may be available through Shorelight. Talk to your Shorelight advisor for more details. Best graduate programs for business wealth magazine reports that in the US, a person with an MBA can expect to earn $3 million more than someone who completed a bachelor's degree. If you're not particularly interested in an MBA, graduate programs in data science, healthcare management, and international business, among other specialized topics, can lead to high earnings and flexible opportunities around the world. If you are considering a graduate degree in business, Shorelight universities are included in the US News & World ReportThe top-100 programs for 2025 include: #38 University of Utah

#53 Rutgers University

#57 University of South Carolina

#60 University of Kansas

#62 Tulane University

#74 University at Buffalo

#81 Auburn University

#85 American University

#89 Pepperdine University Browse graduate business programs at Shorelight > Best Engineering Graduate Programs Using ingenuity to create solutions to the world's most pressing challenges and collaborating alongside leading innovators are just a few reasons why earning a graduate degree in engineering is so appealing. Engineers continue to be in demand and are compensated accordingly: US News & World Reportnot updated list of graduate jobs that earn more than $100k encompasses numerous engineering careers including aerospace, architectural engineering, hardware engineering, and environmental engineering as majors with bright futures. In 2025, the following engineering programs at Shorelight universities earned top 100 rankings. #3 University of California, Berkeley

#14 Johns Hopkins University

#54 University of Dayton

#56 (tie) Auburn University

#56 (tie) University at Buffalo

#56 (tie) University of Utah

#61 Stony Brook University

#65 University of Illinois Chicago

#72 University of Central Florida

#93 University of South Carolina Browse graduate engineering programs at Shorelight > Best graduate programs in education According to Pepperdine University's analysis of US Bureau of Labor Statistics data, earning a master's degree in education can increase a teacher's salary by an average of 10 to 15%.. Additionally, the National Education Associations (NEA) 2023 Salary Benchmark Report cited the top of the teacher salary scale in $77,926, noting that the salary level typically requires a doctorate or substantial credit hours beyond a master's degree. So, if you're passionate about education, investing in a graduate degree is often a smart decision for your future earnings in the field. Several Shorelight universities were included in the 2025 top-100 rankings for graduate degrees in education by US News & World Report: #20 University of Kansas

#29 University of South Carolina

#42 University of Central Florida

#46 UMass Boston

#54 University at Buffalo

#99 (tie) Auburn University

#99 (tie) University of Nevada, Reno

#99 (tie) University of Utah Browse Shorelight Education Degree Programs > Do you want to study abroad for your master's degree? Shorelight Advisors are available to provide expert guidance and support. Talk to an expert Shorelight advisor today to find your best fit program, get help with your application, prepare for the student visa process and more. Here's to your wonderful future! Talk to a Shorelight advisor > See all US News & World Report 2025 graduate rankings >

