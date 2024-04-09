VCU receives 10 updated top-50 rankings from US News & World Report, including two in the top 10 – VCU News

By VCU News staff

Virginia Commonwealth University earned a top 10 ranking out of 50 in the newly updated U.S. News & World Report graduate program rankings released today, bringing VCU current total number of top 50 graduate program rankings from publication, including online graduate programs, to 22.

VCU's most recent rankings included six in the top 25 of their categories, and two – Nurse anesthesia (No. 6) and Homeland Security (No. 6) – which are in the top 10. Two schools – pharmacy (tied for No. 19) and EDUCATION (tied for number 25) – received 25th overall ranking. Not all program areas receive updated rankings each year.

“These updated rankings are another affirmation of VCU's emergence among the nation's most influential and influential universities,” said Fotis Sotiropoulos, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “The incredible work of VCU's unstoppable faculty members and our relentless focus on excellence, impact and access are driving VCU's ascent. Congratulations to everyone involved in the dozens of graduate programs that are breaking through and climbing into the top 50 national rankings; you are an inspiration across our campuses!”

The School of Education had the top two rankings in the 25, including in the overall Education category (tied for No. 25) and Special education category (tied for No. 19). Kathleen Rudasill, Ph.D., interim dean of VCU's School of Education, noted that the overall ranking places the school in the top 5.5% of 456 schools surveyed for that category.

“Our research achievements are particularly impressive,” said Rudasill. “We have achieved and maintained the No. 1 ranking in Virginia and No. 9 in the nation in terms of our funded research expenditures per faculty member. We reported $975,000 per faculty member in research funding. In FY23, we generated $40.1 million in external funding, a record for the School This extraordinary level of grant funding means our students have more opportunities to do meaningful research work with our communities, giving them a world real experiences to prepare them for the future.”

of College of Health Professions received updated top 50 rankings in three categories. In addition to nurse anesthesia (no. 6), Occupational therapy tied for number 14 and Physical therapy tied for number 29.

“At the VCU College of Health Professions, we offer an exceptional experience for students preparing to become future leaders and skilled professionals in the most sought-after health care roles,” said Paula Song, Ph.D., interim dean and Richard M. Bracken. President of the College of Health Professions. “Our departments and programs promote academic excellence through teaching, research, diversity and innovation – all under one roof. With five programs consistently ranked among the best in the nation – three of which are ranked in the top 10 by US News & World Report – the VCU College of Health Professions is unparalleled in excellence.”

The School of Pharmacy moved from No. 20 to a tie for No. 19 in the latest rankings.

“Our school has long been a leader in pharmacy education, as demonstrated by our high graduation, job placement and onboarding rates for students,” said KC Ogbonna, Pharm.D., Arthur O. McCalley Chair and Dean of the School of Pharmacy. “As we continue to innovate and prioritize student success, this serves as further recognition of the ongoing commitment of our faculty and staff to support our students in achieving their goals and developing their skills as a generation the future of doctors and scientists capable of transforming health. providing care.”

of L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs had three updated rankings in the top-50, including Homeland Security (No. 6), Public Management and Leadership (tied at No. 33), and Public Relations (tied at No. 39).

“I am extremely proud to share that the Wilder School has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and innovation in the field of public affairs. For the first time in our history, we have been recognized as the sixth leading institution in the country for Homeland Security,” said Susan T. Gooden, Ph.D., dean of the Wilder School. “This historic achievement highlights our school's significant contributions to this critical area of ​​study and practice. Additionally, our continued presence in the top 40 national rankings for schools of public affairs over the past six years demonstrates our role as a vanguard institution. As the premier school in Virginia for these disciplines, our commitment to shaping the future of public service and leadership remains unwavering.”

Except this, School of Social Work placed in a tie for number 28 in the category of social work programs.

The new rankings are just the latest recognitions of VCU by US News & World Report. In 2022, it ranked VCU among the best global universities. And in September 2023, it ranked VCU as one of the 20 most innovative public universities in the U.S. For more on VCU's rankings, visit www.vcu.edu/about-vcu/facts-and-rankings/.