International
Construction on Regina's $19 million urgent care center is complete, but it still needs staff
Construction on Regina's new urgent care center (UCC) is now complete, with the pristine building and unused medical equipment awaiting the tens of thousands of patients expected to pass through the $19 million-a-year facility, but nurses' unions say the province does not have the personnel capacity to handle the facility on top of the existing hospitals.
Once operational sometime this summer, UCC will be tasked with taking pressure off Regina's two overcrowded emergency rooms.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) anticipates that UCC will treat 20,000 patients each year with urgent but non-life threatening injuries or conditions.
People with sprains, broken bones and other minor ailments including infections will be referred to the UKC instead of an emergency department.
“We are trying our best to get the right patient to the right healthcare provider at the right time,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said after a press conference announcing the centre's completion.
The UCC, located on Albert Street in Regina's North Central neighbourhood, will also have a dedicated entrance for people needing mental health and addictions support, with specialist mental health staff working 24 hours a day.
“Right now some of those patients, they're ending up in our emergency departments because they have nowhere to go. That may not necessarily be the best place,” Hindley said.
While the construction at KKUK has been completed, the staff has not.
SHA has posted 125 health care jobs and is in the process of interviewing doctors, nurses and other workers needed to staff the facility.
Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Nurses Union, said Regina needs the UCC, but that the province doesn't have enough nurses to staff it.
“We're leading Canada right now in terms of the nursing shortage,” Zambory said, adding that the province paid $70 million to private agency nurses to fill vacancies in 2024.
We are in one of the worst nursing shortages we have had in over a decade in this province.– Tracy Zambori
She said the government has focused on recruitment rather than retention, leading to an exodus of mid- and late-career nurses.
“We're in one of the worst nursing shortages we've had in over a decade in this province, and we're doing nothing to address it.”
Zambory said nurses will likely leave their existing jobs to work at the new UCC, leaving holes in the hospital's staffing.
“People will come in and want to work in the urgent care center because they're finding themselves in a workplace that's in such chaos. There are so few nurses.”
Both Hindley and Premier Scott Moe highlighted the province's addition of 550 new training positions in various health care designations and a focus on recruiting health care workers from the Philippines as possible solutions to staffing the UCC.
Beverly Balaski, CEO of the Saskatchewan Psychiatric Registered Nurses Association, said psychiatric nursing is a discipline unique to Western Canada and not offered in many other countries.
“Recruitment now from the Philippines and other countries has reached zero. In the last two years I have not licensed an internationally educated nurse.”
Like Zambory, Balaski said UCCs are much needed, but also likely to draw nurses away from existing hospital jobs.
“It will cause a vacancy in another area like long-term care, acute psychiatry or maybe some of the addiction or community services that are offered.”
