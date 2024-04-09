Alabama Trade Mission Targets Ties at FIDAE Air Show in Chile





The twenty-third edition of FIDAE officially begins today and lasts until Sunday on the north side of Santiago International Airport, Comodoro Arturo Merino Bentez. The exhibition focuses on areas including homeland security, aerospace technology, drones, cyber security, commercial aircraft and defense. More than 400 firms from around the world are scheduled to be present at FIDAE 2024, including prestigious international companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and Lockheed Martin. While in Santiago, the Alabama delegation will attend a reception at the US Embassy, ​​engage in one-on-one meetings and take advantage of networking opportunities, among other things. GROWTH POTENTIAL Bob Smith, head of Aerospace Commerce, said the industry is growing at a rapid clip in the region. Latin American aviation is estimated to see a Annual growth rate 5%. over the next decade, making it among the fastest growing regions in the world. Outside of China and India, growth in Latin America is where a lot of new aviation activity is being created, Smith said. Our aerospace and defense companies can be great assets and partners to a new, emerging sector that has skills gaps that our companies can fill, he added. There are many companies participating in FIDAE that we plan to network with and explore opportunities for Alabama's aviation sector. The 2022 edition of FIDAE attracted 420 exhibitors and 260 official delegations, who engaged in 2,700 scheduled meetings, according to Kallman Worldwide, organizer of the US Pavilion at the trade event. More than 73,000 people attended the air show that year. Other states are joining Alabama in the US pavilion at FIDAE 2024, including Mississippi, North Carolina, Arizona and California. TEAM ALABAMA The companies participating in the trade mission as part of the Alabama delegation represent a wide range of skills within the states strong aerospace/defense sector. They are: Cummings Aerospace a Huntsville aerospace and defense systems engineering firm specializing in model-based engineering, modeling and simulation and other technologies.

a Huntsville aerospace and defense systems engineering firm specializing in model-based engineering, modeling and simulation and other technologies. H2L solutions a Huntsville-based provider of a wide range of cybersecurity services, including penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, cybersecurity training and compliance audits.

a Huntsville-based provider of a wide range of cybersecurity services, including penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, cybersecurity training and compliance audits. JS Solutions LLC a Huntsville firm that provides professional staffing, integrated logistics support, technical and engineering services, and consulting services to a diverse group of clients, including federal government agencies, defense contractors, and commercial organizations.

a Huntsville firm that provides professional staffing, integrated logistics support, technical and engineering services, and consulting services to a diverse group of clients, including federal government agencies, defense contractors, and commercial organizations. PTS Expeditionary Communications a Huntsville company that offers specialized products that provide expeditionary communication solutions

a Huntsville company that offers specialized products that provide expeditionary communication solutions Star Cooperation USA Inc., the American unit of Germany-based Star Cooperation Group, which helps companies of all sizes from a wide range of industries in planning and developing and implementing projects. Both Cummings Aerospace and PTS Expeditionary Communications participated in one Trade-led trade mission to Melbourne, Australia for last February Avalon 2023, the largest aviation, aerospace and defense exhibition organized in the southern hemisphere. On that show, Cummings announced plans to merge with Australias Criterion Solutions to develop defense technology manufactured and distributed in Australia. Alabama small businesses participating in the FIDAE 2023 trade mission are using a federal grant from the US Small Business Administration to offset their costs. Learn more aboutAlabama State Trade Extension Program (STEP) Grant..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.madeinalabama.com/2024/04/alabama-trade-mission-targets-connections-at-fidae-air-show-in-chile/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos