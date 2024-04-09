US News & World Report publishes 2024 rankings of America's best graduate schools





Texas A&M University is one of the leading places in graduate education, according to the latest ranking by US News & World Report. The university has 33 programs in the Top 50 that include agriculture, business, computer science, education, health, law, political science, public affairs, psychology, science and veterinary medicine. US News announced this week that the publication of rankings for engineering, medical and clinical psychology will be delayed. In it The best graduate schools ranking, the publication placed 10 of Texas A&Ms graduate programs in the Top 20; among them, six are Top 10: College of Arts and Sciences Industrial and organizational psychology, No. 7 (No. 6 public)

Inorganic chemistry, no. 5 (No. 2 public, No. 1 in Texas)

Nuclear Physics, No. 7 (No. 6 public, No. 1 in Texas) School of Law, general no. 26 Settlement of disputes, no. 5 (No. 3 public, No. 1 in Texas)

Intellectual property, no. 6 (No. 2 public, No. 1 in Texas) School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, in general no. 10 (No. 9 public, No. 1 in Texas) According to US News, the ranking is based on expert opinion on program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of the school's faculty, research and students. Texas A&M currently enrolls 16,762 graduate and professional students (Fall 2023), in more than 170 master's programs, 94 doctoral degrees, and five professional degree programs. I am so proud of our graduates, the world-class faculty who guide them and the outstanding programs that set them on the path to success in their chosen fields, said Gen. (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III, president of Texas A&M university. Graduate education at Texas A&M contributes immeasurably to our research enterprise and our teaching and service missions. Congratulations to the students, faculty and staff whose work is reflected not only in the rankings, but every day on our campuses and around the world. Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth, which has seen one tremendous growth IN US News ranking, this year rose by three points overall, an increase of 57 points in five years. The Bush School of Government and Public Service, ranked 26th overall in public affairs, saw gains this round in nonprofit management, climbing six spots to No. 21. The Bush School continues to make strides as a world-class School of Public Affairs, said Frank B. Ashley III, interim dean. Employers know that graduates of our Public Service and Administration program are career-ready leaders with a passion for public service. Other notable rankings include: Analytical chemistry, no. 11 (no. 10 public)

Applied mathematics, No. 13 (No. 6 public)

Legal document, no. 11 (No. 7 public, No. 1 in Texas)

Marketing, No. 29 (No. 9 public)

Management, No. 27 (No. 11 public)

Statistics, No. 13 (No. 7 public, No. 1 in Texas) See the full rankings for Texas A&M here and review US News methodology here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.tamu.edu/2024/04/09/us-news-world-report-releases-2024-rankings-of-americas-best-grad-schools/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos