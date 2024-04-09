Ministerial statement on police transition in Surrey





Mike Farnworth, Minister for Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement regarding the transition of police in Surrey: “Mayor Brenda Locke and Surrey City Council have failed to act in the best interests of the people of Surrey. Once again, they have shown that they want to continue this conflict instead of working together to complete the transition and keep people safe. “In January of this year, the City of Surrey asked the province to negotiate an agreement to help them complete the transition to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), resolve the conflict, provide security and support the people of Surrey . In the interest of moving forward, we negotiated in good faith to give the city the security they told us they needed. Unfortunately, it is clear that Mayor Locke and Surrey City Council would rather drag this out for years to come than work together to do what is best for the people and businesses of Surrey. “The city rejected a deal that included a 10-year financial commitment: $150 million over five years, plus the added assurance that if SPS officers were more expensive than RCMP officers in 2029, the Province would cover the difference every year for another five years. 2034 – up to 20 million dollars per year. This deal would have given people the assurance that there would be no reason for a police-related tax increase for at least a decade. “We put solutions on the table to prevent the tax increase associated with the transition and yet, the city rejected it. Since the city has refused financial support to the people of Surrey, the Province will use $150 million to directly support the transition until it is complete. Any additional costs that end up being passed on to the people of Surrey are a result of the failure of the mayor and council. “Since the city arrived in January, teams of public professionals from the city and province met to address the city's concerns, with the mayor's agreement. Last week, the mayor wrote to me advising me that the council agreed in principle to the financial commitment. It is clear that the mayor and council ultimately chose division and uncertainty. . “The people of Surrey told us they want this to end. We agree. “There is a plan to proceed with the transition to SPS, despite the City of Surrey's refusal to be at the table. Last month, the Province and Canada agreed in principle that this transition plan would not require federal legislative changes and would ensure that the RCMP can support the SPS as the Police Jurisdiction. “While we are disappointed by the actions of the mayor and council, the transition will continue and we expect to announce a target date for the change of command soon. “We are confident that the Province will be successful in future litigation.” Background: The Province provided the City of Surrey with the following: A financial commitment that if Surrey Police Service (SPS) salary costs are higher than RCMP salary costs from 2029 to 2034, the Province will pay the actual cost difference up to $20 million per year. If there were no additional costs, the city would receive no funding.

This is on top of the previous offer of $150 million for police transition costs from the RCMP to the SPS by 2029.

To seek Cabinet approval to reinstate the Surrey Police Board until 1 June 2024 and to consult with the City on potential appointees.

Establish an advisory committee, including representatives of the ministry, the strategic implementation advisor and representatives of the city, to reach an agreement on the annual SPS budgets.

