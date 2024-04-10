International
Fox bones at ancient burial site suggest the animal may have been kept as a pet | Animal behavior
The remains of a fox discovered in a human burial site in Argentina dating back 1,500 years have raised the possibility that the animal may have been kept as a pet, research suggests.
Experts say the remains predate the arrival of domestic dogs in Patagonia by around 700,900 years ago, with a number of clues suggesting the fox was seen as valuable and may even have been a companion to the hunter-gatherers it lived with. .
Either it was a symbolic animal for the community, or it was buried when it died with its owners, or with people it had a special relationship with, said Ophlie Lebrasseur of the University of Oxford, who, with Cinthia Abbona of the National Research Council and Technical in Argentina, is the first co-author of the paper.
Journal writing Royal Society for Open Scienceresearchers reported how they reanalyzed material recovered from a 1991 excavation at the pre-Hispanic burial site of Caada Seca, Argentina, which had been inhabited by hunter-gatherer communities.
In addition to human remains, the excavation revealed an almost complete set of bones belonging to a dog-like animal.
While these were initially identified as a fox from a species of Lycalopex, the team says genetic analysis and investigations revealed that the remains belonged to Dusicyon grandfather. This is a species of fox that was the size of a German shepherd and became extinct about 500 years ago. It was not previously known to have roamed northwestern Patagonia.
The original excavation was carried out to prevent looting and disturbance after the site was accidentally discovered, making it difficult to know whether the animal was buried at the same time as the humans.
However, Lebrasseur said there was no sign the fox had been eaten, while the state of preservation of the bones suggested the animal's body had been deliberately buried, rather than left out in the wild.
Radiocarbon dating by the team suggested the fox lived about 1,500 years ago, making it a contemporary of humans at the site. It would suggest that [the fox has] was placed there along with other human remains, Lebrasseur said.
The team also performed stable isotope analysis of the bones, a technique that allowed them to investigate the foxes' diet.
While such animals would normally be carnivores, the team found that the fox had a diet similar to that of the humans buried at the site, and even consumed plants, possibly corn. Lebrasseur said: Either people were feeding it directly or it was feeding on garbage, but it would have been in the vicinity of this area.
Lebrasseur said the findings matched an earlier report of a burial site in Buenos Aires province where the remains of a fox of the same species was discovered adjacent to the cemetery belonging to a hunter-gatherer community, dating from the end of the second millennium BC. The author of that report suggested that the fox may have been kept as a pet and considered part of the human social group.
Dr Alejandro Serna, an expert on Patagonian hunter-gatherers from the University of York who was not involved in the research, said the new study provided new insights into the depth and diversity of human-animal interactions.
Considering that there are cases supported by substantial evidence that pre-colonial dogs may have enjoyed special status among hunter-gatherers inhabiting present-day Argentine territory, it makes sense that similar species at earlier times could have established this relationship. special with the Patagonians, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/apr/10/fox-bones-ancient-burial-site-argentina-pet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Beeper's new texting app leaves beta with everything but iMessage
- Fox bones at ancient burial site suggest the animal may have been kept as a pet | Animal behavior
- Smith's brief tells SCOTUS not to sacrifice the American experiment on the altar of Donald Trump
- Jokowi hopes Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH will be a time of mutual forgiveness
- Meet Tonatiuh, the Queer Actor Starring in Jennifer Lopez's New Movie
- LEED standards face reassessment for climate risks
- Modi Roadshow in Chennai; “Is Tennessee a bird sanctuary that the Prime Minister can visit during the election period?”, asks Stalin
- Story People will present Tales from the Hedgerows
- New Zealand vs England: 2024 Test tour itinerary confirms matches in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton | Cricket news
- 42 Celebrity-Inspired Prom Dresses That Will Make You Feel Like a Star
- Kingsway to Host Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 20, 2024 | Nation and world
- Re: Google Filestore with small provisioning size…