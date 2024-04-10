Fox bones at ancient burial site suggest the animal may have been kept as a pet | Animal behavior

The remains of a fox discovered in a human burial site in Argentina dating back 1,500 years have raised the possibility that the animal may have been kept as a pet, research suggests.

Experts say the remains predate the arrival of domestic dogs in Patagonia by around 700,900 years ago, with a number of clues suggesting the fox was seen as valuable and may even have been a companion to the hunter-gatherers it lived with. .

Either it was a symbolic animal for the community, or it was buried when it died with its owners, or with people it had a special relationship with, said Ophlie Lebrasseur of the University of Oxford, who, with Cinthia Abbona of the National Research Council and Technical in Argentina, is the first co-author of the paper.

Cinthia Abbona, first co-author of the paper, at work

Journal writing Royal Society for Open Scienceresearchers reported how they reanalyzed material recovered from a 1991 excavation at the pre-Hispanic burial site of Caada Seca, Argentina, which had been inhabited by hunter-gatherer communities.

In addition to human remains, the excavation revealed an almost complete set of bones belonging to a dog-like animal.

While these were initially identified as a fox from a species of Lycalopex, the team says genetic analysis and investigations revealed that the remains belonged to Dusicyon grandfather. This is a species of fox that was the size of a German shepherd and became extinct about 500 years ago. It was not previously known to have roamed northwestern Patagonia.

The original excavation was carried out to prevent looting and disturbance after the site was accidentally discovered, making it difficult to know whether the animal was buried at the same time as the humans.

The remains of the animal's skull and mandible. Photo: Francisco Prevosti

However, Lebrasseur said there was no sign the fox had been eaten, while the state of preservation of the bones suggested the animal's body had been deliberately buried, rather than left out in the wild.

Radiocarbon dating by the team suggested the fox lived about 1,500 years ago, making it a contemporary of humans at the site. It would suggest that [the fox has] was placed there along with other human remains, Lebrasseur said.

The team also performed stable isotope analysis of the bones, a technique that allowed them to investigate the foxes' diet.

While such animals would normally be carnivores, the team found that the fox had a diet similar to that of the humans buried at the site, and even consumed plants, possibly corn. Lebrasseur said: Either people were feeding it directly or it was feeding on garbage, but it would have been in the vicinity of this area.

grandfather of Dusicyon skull. This species of fox was the size of a German shepherd. Photo: Francisco Prevosti

Lebrasseur said the findings matched an earlier report of a burial site in Buenos Aires province where the remains of a fox of the same species was discovered adjacent to the cemetery belonging to a hunter-gatherer community, dating from the end of the second millennium BC. The author of that report suggested that the fox may have been kept as a pet and considered part of the human social group.

Dr Alejandro Serna, an expert on Patagonian hunter-gatherers from the University of York who was not involved in the research, said the new study provided new insights into the depth and diversity of human-animal interactions.

Considering that there are cases supported by substantial evidence that pre-colonial dogs may have enjoyed special status among hunter-gatherers inhabiting present-day Argentine territory, it makes sense that similar species at earlier times could have established this relationship. special with the Patagonians, he said.