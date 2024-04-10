US News & World Report's ranking of the best public relations programs shows Pitt on the move





The Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA) at the University of Pittsburgh has grown its 2024 edition of US News & World Reports Ranking of public relations graduate schools. GSPIA is consistently ranked in the top 15% of programs nationwide, and this year moved up five spots to 34th, sharing the spot with the University of Virginia Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, School of Policy University of Delaware Biden School of Public and Administration, University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Affairs, and Cornell University's Brooks School of Public Policy. GSPIA also achieved rankings in three specialist areas, advancing to various specialisms, demonstrating the breadth and depth of the school's expertise in multiple disciplines within public affairs. Areas of specialization include: #6 in International Politics and Global Administration, up three places from last year, and remaining the #1 Public University in the major

#16 in Urban Politics, up six places from last year

#31 in Public Policy Analysis, a new recognition this year for the school “We are grateful to be recognized by US News and our peers across the country,” said Dean Carissa Slotterback.“The school's growing momentum reflects the collective efforts of our alumni, faculty, staff, and students, and recognizes the efforts we are making to engage and collaborate with our peers in our public and international affairs fields. Our progress underscores the importance and the impact of our work in addressing the most pressing challenges facing communities locally, nationally and globally. The rankings by US News & World Report are created through rating surveys. In early 2024, surveys were conducted among deans, directors and heads of departments representing 270 master's programs in public affairs and administration. They were tasked with rating the academic caliber of each program on a scale ranging from marginal to outstanding. Rankings for specialty areas are also determined by evaluations made by educators at peer institutions. In an era that requires leaders to be ready to face society's greatest challenges, Our graduates are at the forefront of positive change in various fields and sectors, said Dean Slotterback. It's what's next for students who share our vision for driving meaningful change, and we invite them to join us at the University of Pittsburgh.

