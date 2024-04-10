[Episcopal News Service] Bishops, priests and deacons from across the African, Episcopal and Anglican diaspora have gathered in Baltimore, Maryland, to discuss conditions affecting Afro-Anglican ministry and to testify at the triennial International Black Clergy Conference.

Episcopal Churches Ministries of African descent organized the April 8-11 conference, which is taking place at the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards. About 160 people participate. This year's theme is Unwavering Faith in Troubled Times, which reflects on II Corinthians 5-7: For we walk by faith, not by sight.

Rev. Ronald C. Byrd, the church's missionary for ministries of African descent, told Episcopal News Service that this year's theme was chosen because our churches of African descent are in crisis.

We were seeing our churches nearby. We don't have enough priests to prepare, and we have gentrification going on all over the country, and of course in the church, he said. We were trying to figure out how we can be a church for those whom God has called us. We must be strong in our faith because it has been tested and will continue to be tested. But if we would continue to have a presence, a voice, and a footprint in the Episcopal Church, we must walk by faith, not by sight.

The conference officially kicked off on April 8 with an NCAA Championship Clock Celebration. On April 9, the first full day of conferences began with attendees gathering and listening to guest speakers who covered topics ranging from transition ministry to church statistics. Specifically, the church statistics presentation addressed demographic data compiled from parish reports, the church pension pool, and current clergy placement and openings tracked by church transition ministries.

Rev. Jemonde Taylor, rector of St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, a historically black parish in Raleigh, North Carolina, serves on the conference design and worship teams. April 9, in the afternoon, he and Archbishop Julio Murray, primate of the Anglican Church in Central America and bishop of Panama, was scheduled to lead a discussion on climate and environmental racism from global and local contexts. They planned to address the results of COP28, the annual United Nations climate change conference that took place at the end of 2023, and what work the church needs to do to continue addressing and responding to the global climate crisis. From a grassroots perspective, Taylor planned to discuss The work of Saint Ambrose towards extinction environmental racism in the community as it relates to heat island effect and flooding, as well as air and noise pollution.

The hope is that we will come out of this conference with deeper bonds of love and also tools that will help us serve in the new reality, Taylor told ENS. I look forward to meeting people around the world who share African ancestry to pray together, worship together, share stories, laugh together, truly build community and relationships.

The April 9 itinerary also included a discussion on the “theological framework” by Rev. Michael's battlefounder of Peace Struggle Institute and community theologian in Trinity Church in Boston. Rev. Guy Hewittdirector of racial justice for the Church of England and Rev. Steve Greene, Minister of Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Lucan, Ontario, Canada, planned to provide information and answer questions about the Anglican Communion in the United Kingdom and Canada. Kim Coleman, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginiaand president of Union of Black Episcopalians was to provide an update on the work of the UBEs.

When planning the International Black Clergy Conference, our goal was to ensure that we brought a number of high-caliber international speakers representing the Episcopal Church and the wider Anglican Communion, and I think we have achieved that, Byrd said.

On April 10, other guest speakers are scheduled to offer presentations on healing from internal oppression, health, retirement and other benefits offered by Church Pension Group, and church planting and redevelopment. Shelley-Ann Tenia, dean and rector of Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, is set to serve as the morning's keynote speaker. A group of young adult children of clergy who are no longer active in the church are scheduled to participate in a panel discussion addressing how churches can effectively reach out to and serve young people. The Byrds' daughter, Kayla Byrd, is one of the panelists.

If we are going to continue to be the church, we must look for ways to build up the church community, ways in which we build up faithful Christians, Byrd said. If we don't focus on the young and the young, then guess what? We won't be here much longer.

After the evening Eucharist on April 9 and 10, clergy organizers will offer participants the opportunity to participate in closed open mic sessions to share any concerns with their colleagues and ask questions. Byrd said the space provided will be safe and sacred.

Organizers have also planned worship services that will include liturgies from across the African diaspora, including Ethiopia, Botswana, the West Indies and other countries and regions. Musicians from St. Ambrose will perform a variety of musical genres that reflect the diversity of the African diaspora, including African-American soul, jazz and reggae.

Worship is really steeped in blackness, Taylor said. Wherever people of African descent are scattered around the world, much of what we will experience from worship will touch on that diversity.

The conference will conclude on April 11 with keynote addresses by former Bishop of Central Pennsylvania Nathan Baxter and Rev. Donald Henry Cortright Davisprofessor of theology at Howard University in Washington, DC Byrd plans to give closing remarks.

-Shireen Korkzan is a reporter and assistant editor for the Episcopal News Service based in northern Indiana. She can be reached at [email protected].