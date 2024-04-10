US News & World Report Again ranks the UConn MBA among the best





US News & World Report has again ranked the UConn School of Business' part-time MBA program, known as the FLEX MBA, as among the top graduate business programs in the country. The 2024-25 top graduate school rankings were released today, and the UConn program is now ranked 33rd in the nation. This is up from number 37 last year and reflects a steady increase from the ranking of no. 70 in 2018-19. Mia HowlkExecutive Director of MBA Programs, attributes the increase in ranking to the dedication to the student experience, the creation of innovative courses, and the dedication of faculty and staff. To see our ranking grow so much over six years is really impressive, she said. We find ourselves in the company of private colleges, but we are offering the same level of excellence at a much lower cost. Our program is never stagnant. We have recently added innovative courses, addressing sustainability in business, artificial intelligence for managers, emotional intelligence in business and revolutionary technologies, she said. These are just a few of the many ways we differentiate ourselves from our competitors. Professor Jose M. CruzThe associate dean for graduate programs in the School of Business said it is an honor to be ranked so high in such a competitive hierarchy. The UConn MBA program has consistently defined the pinnacle of excellence in a fiercely competitive landscape, Cruz said. Known for its rigorous curriculum, active student involvement, emphasis on lifelong leadership cultivation, and robust career support, the program stands as a beacon of quality and innovation. Cruz said students appreciate the ability to tailor their studies to majors that include business analytics, digital marketing strategy, finance, management or supply chain management. They can also opt for a comprehensive general MBA degree. The FLEX MBA program is offered in person in Hartford and Stamford and online. Currently, the program has about 600 students. US News developed its rankings by examining each business school's reputation, GMAT scores, graduate grade point averages, student work experience and enrollment demographics. Hawlk said the reputation of the UConn FLEX MBA programs has grown among his peers in recent years. We were grateful for recent accolades from our peer schools, which recognize our hard work, our academic rigor and our student success, she said. This is particularly satisfying. For more information about the program, please visit mba.biznes.uconn.edu.

