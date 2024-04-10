Heike Grewenig, Dissolving Barriers and Creating the Future at Mondelz International





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 My name is Heike Grewenig and I work for Mondelz's International Engineering team, based at the Lrrach Plant in Germany. I joined Mondelz International in 1996 with Cadbury in Bournville, UK shortly after living and studying in Germany. At first, I wasn't sure about signing a contract for more than 6 months; 27 years later, I am still very much working at the company! Until 2018, I worked in various R&D roles in Bournville and Reading in the UK, before my family and I decided to move to Germany, where I come from. I had the great opportunity to join the Mondelz International Engineering team as a Project Manager; this gave me a whole new knowledge of a different function, other ways of working and seeing our plants from a different perspective. I also became the bridge between my previous R&D function and my current engineering function. In a company of our size, you have the opportunity not only to change functions and countries, but also to change categories; the possibilities are very wide. I would recommend anyone to work in different functions and locations if possible. This gives you a sense to better understand the company and its people, the challenges of different countries and regions; and you can use the best of your knowledge and experience for each other role. At Mondelz International Engineering I am taking care of the identification and implementation of new technologies. This is to continue to improve efficiency and effectiveness ahead of our competitors. During my first days in Engineering, I had the pleasure of carrying out a project at our Bludenz factory in Austria, where we implemented a new technology to make chocolate fillings. The fantastic attitude of the site with its team spirit made this implementation successful. With the lessons from this project, we have pushed the technology further from filling to chocolate production and are now implementing it in our factory in Lrrach. Thanks to the extensive experience and knowledge transfer between the Bludenz and Lrrach teams, we have achieved a future-proof technological innovation. The main ingredient of success was the openness and curiosity of both teams and the belief in the new technology!

