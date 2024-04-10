A homicide investigation was launched after the body of a 21-year-old man was found on an Adelaide street





Briefly: The death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found on a road in Adelaide's northwest is being treated by police as a homicide.

The death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found on a road in Adelaide's northwest is being treated by police as a homicide. Emergency services were called to Barrpowell Street at around 1.30am following reports of a man unresponsive in the street.

Emergency services were called to Barrpowell Street at around 1.30am following reports of a man unresponsive in the street. What to expect next: Detectives are appealing for anyone with information, including dash cam or CCTV, to contact Crime Stoppers. Police have launched a homicide investigation following the “needless and senseless” death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found on a suburban Adelaide road in the early hours of this morning. Emergency services were called to Barrpowell Road in Welland in the north-west of the city at around 1.30am after reports of a man unresponsive in the road. Police said witnesses tried to give aid to the west suburban man, but he could not be revived. Detective Constable Des Bray said police believe the victim had arranged to meet someone on the street. “We believe the person who killed this young man is known to him and is most likely whoever he came here to meet,” he said. “How it developed, or why, we cannot say, we do not know. “But he died an unnecessary and senseless death and I'm sure when we get to the bottom of this it will be for some trivial reason.” Major Crime Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators and Western District Detectives responded to the scene. “We know this guy came into the area, so he probably left somewhere not too far from here,” Superintendent Bray said. “I have no doubt we will be able to get to the bottom of this case, and we have a large number of detectives and uniformed people working across Adelaide at the moment.” Police are appealing for anyone with information, including the dashcam or security cameras from the area, to contact Crime Stoppers. Police earlier said they would not speculate on the weapon, but said one had not been found “at this stage”. They said it was “too early to say” whether a skateboard reportedly found at the scene was connected to the case. Barrpowell Street and Musgrave Avenue were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

