Find animal tranquilizers in cannabis heat and illegal tranquilizers in the UK | dope
People who buy illegal cannabis vape and painkillers to treat pain, anxiety and insomnia risk unknowingly consuming a powerful animal tranquilizer that can cause skin ulcers and overdoses.
Xylazine has been widespread in the US for several years, where it is usually mixed with strong opioids such as heroin or fentanyl, and has caused thousands of deaths.
Research from Kings College London has found that its presence has steadily increased in the UK, causing multiple deaths since 2022, when the first fatality was identified.
Unlike in the US, in the UK xylazine has been found in counterfeit prescription drugs such as codeine, alprazolam (Xanax) and diazepam (Valium) tablets and vapors containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.
Dr Caroline Copeland, senior author of the study, said: This is cause for alarm as a much wider population of people who use drugs beyond heroin users will be exposed to its harm.
We also know that most people who buy heroin will not intend to buy xylazine, and this combination increases the risk of overdose. Xylazine was determined to be a growing threat to the United States and this public health threat is of growing concern to the UK.
The findings, published in the journal Addiction, were supported by evidence from all toxicology laboratories in the UK. The drug was found in 16 people, 11 of whom died.
In nine of the 11 confirmed deaths, xylazine was found in combination with a strong opioid. The absence of this combination in the other two cases suggests that xylazine was potentially consumed in an illegal tranquilizer or vapor.
Copeland said the total number of deaths is likely higher, since xylazine does not stay in the body for long. “Since August 2023, the last death covered by the research, we've had several more deaths, so it's just going on and on,” she said.
Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative, tranquilizer, and muscle relaxant used in veterinary medicine that can dangerously slow breathing and heart rate. It is known as a trance when cut with heroin and fentanyl. If injected directly into the user's bloodstream, it can form large open skin ulcers, which if infected can result in limb amputation.
Copeland recommended measures to avert an epidemic of xylazine use, which resulted in a 20-fold increase in deaths within three years in the US, including requiring pathologists and medical examiners to require toxicology tests for xylazine to understand the true prevalence of drugs.
The emergence of xylazines follows the proliferation of nitazenes, which are synthetic and extremely powerful drugs implicated in a string of recent deaths of heroin users.
Co-author Dr Adam Holland, a co-chair of the drug special interest group at the University of Bristol, said the rise in drug counterfeiting and deaths shows that punitive drug laws are failing. He added: We need to expand the range of harm reduction interventions available to people who use drugs, including drug screening and overdose prevention centres, to give them the options they need to stay safe.
A government spokesman said: We are aware of the threat posed by xylazine and are determined to protect people from the threat posed by this and other illegal synthetic drugs.
We will not hesitate to act to keep the public safe. Following advice from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, we intend to make xylazine a class C drug which means that anyone supplying the substance will face up to 14 years in prison, a fine or both.
