International
Germany rejects accusations of genocidal acts in Gaza at the UN court
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Germany has strongly rejected a case brought by Nicaragua to the United Nations' top court, accusing Berlin of facilitating violations of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law by providing arms and other support to Israel in his deadly attack on Gaza. .
The minute we look closely, Nicaragua's charges fall away, Christian Tams, a member of the German legal team, told the 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice.
On Monday, Nicaragua appealed to the judges order a freeze on German military aid to Israel, arguing that Berlin's support enables acts of genocide and violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.
The head of the German legal team, Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, said Nicaragua's claims have no basis in fact or law. They depend on an assessment of behavior by Israel, not a party to these proceedings.
Preliminary hearings held Monday and Tuesday focus only on Nicaragua's request for so-called interim measures, including a court order for Berlin to freeze military and other aid to Israel and restore funding to the U.N. aid agency. of Gaza.
Closing Germany's arguments, Von Uslar-Gleichen asked the judges not to impose precautionary measures and to dismiss the Nicaraguan case.
Tams said Germany had licensed only four exports of weapons of war to Israel since October, three of which involved test or practice equipment. He said that 98% of military exports to Israel since the October 7 attacks were not weapons of war, but other equipment.
Showing the judges a photo of German aid being dropped on Gaza, Tams added that Berlin continues to provide humanitarian support to Palestinians every day in extremely difficult conditions, engaging constructively with international partners.
The Nicaraguan case is the latest legal effort to stem the Israeli offensive from a country with historic ties to the Palestinian people, after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in the same court late last year. It also comes against a backdrop of growing calls for Israel's allies to stop supplying the country with weapons, and after some supporters, including Germany, have become more critical of the war.
Speaking in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters that since the first day after October 7, Germany has been faced with the incredible dilemma that Hamas deliberately targeted civilians, deliberately using the human suffering of Palestinians and Palestinians in Gaza. to expand the attack on Israel.
Echoing comments from German lawyers in court, Baerbock added that Germany is committed to international law, including the right to self-defense.
This means that Israel has the right to defend itself, like any country in the world, against these terrorist attacks that continue to be carried out with the aim of destroying Israel as a state, she said.
At Monday's hearings, Nicaragua's ambassador to the Netherlands, Carlos Jos Argello Gmez, accused Germany of not honoring its obligation to prevent genocide or to ensure respect for international humanitarian law.
However, another lawyer for Germany, Samuel Wordsworth, argued that the court could not rule that Germany was violating its obligation to prevent genocide because its judges had not ruled that Israel was violating the Genocide Convention.
In a preliminary phase of the case brought late last year by South Africa, the UN court said it was plausible that Israel's actions in Gaza could constitute a violation of the convention.
How can it be said that there has been a failure to ensure compliance by a third country if that third country's failure to comply is not established in the first place? said Wordsworth.
The court is likely to take weeks to issue its preliminary ruling, and the Nicaragua case will probably drag on for years.
Israel vehemently denies that its attack constituted genocidal acts, saying it was acting in self-defense against Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7killing about 1,200 people.
Since then, more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the territory's Ministry of Health. Its fee it does not differ between civilians and combatants, but said women and children made up the majority of the dead.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Germany is second only to the US in supplying weapons to Israel, but it would be more difficult, if not impossible, for the US to be brought before the court because Washington does not recognize the power of the ICJ to compel countries to appear before it. The US also has not signed a protocol to the Genocide Convention that allows countries to bring disputes to court.
___
Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/israel-gaza-nicaragua-germany-genocide-court-91a605921b44110ae5534e6438405997
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- These new Cartier Santos releases remind us why it's still our favorite It Boy watch.
- Germany rejects accusations of genocidal acts in Gaza at the UN court
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- In the window within 15 minutes
- Sonam Kapoor to Suhana Khan, Bollywood actresses who nailed summer dresses
- Business school dives into VR with virtual coffee shop
- The governor of Arizona has denounced the “extreme ban on abortion”.
- Donald Trump releases unusual campaign video amid solar eclipse event
- 'Shgun' Actor Hiromatsu Played a Role in Episode 8 Scene
- LaGrange boys tennis wins region championship – LaGrange Daily News
- Queen Letizia of Spain wears LBD and Massimo Dutti heels to mass
- Blizzard and NetEase partnership: World of Warcraft and other hit games return to China as conflict ends