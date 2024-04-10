Germany rejects accusations of genocidal acts in Gaza at the UN court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Germany has strongly rejected a case brought by Nicaragua to the United Nations' top court, accusing Berlin of facilitating violations of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law by providing arms and other support to Israel in his deadly attack on Gaza. .

The minute we look closely, Nicaragua's charges fall away, Christian Tams, a member of the German legal team, told the 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice.

On Monday, Nicaragua appealed to the judges order a freeze on German military aid to Israel, arguing that Berlin's support enables acts of genocide and violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

The head of the German legal team, Tania von Uslar-Gleichen, said Nicaragua's claims have no basis in fact or law. They depend on an assessment of behavior by Israel, not a party to these proceedings.

Preliminary hearings held Monday and Tuesday focus only on Nicaragua's request for so-called interim measures, including a court order for Berlin to freeze military and other aid to Israel and restore funding to the U.N. aid agency. of Gaza.

Closing Germany's arguments, Von Uslar-Gleichen asked the judges not to impose precautionary measures and to dismiss the Nicaraguan case.

Tams said Germany had licensed only four exports of weapons of war to Israel since October, three of which involved test or practice equipment. He said that 98% of military exports to Israel since the October 7 attacks were not weapons of war, but other equipment.

Showing the judges a photo of German aid being dropped on Gaza, Tams added that Berlin continues to provide humanitarian support to Palestinians every day in extremely difficult conditions, engaging constructively with international partners.

The Nicaraguan case is the latest legal effort to stem the Israeli offensive from a country with historic ties to the Palestinian people, after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in the same court late last year. It also comes against a backdrop of growing calls for Israel's allies to stop supplying the country with weapons, and after some supporters, including Germany, have become more critical of the war.

Speaking in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters that since the first day after October 7, Germany has been faced with the incredible dilemma that Hamas deliberately targeted civilians, deliberately using the human suffering of Palestinians and Palestinians in Gaza. to expand the attack on Israel.

Echoing comments from German lawyers in court, Baerbock added that Germany is committed to international law, including the right to self-defense.

This means that Israel has the right to defend itself, like any country in the world, against these terrorist attacks that continue to be carried out with the aim of destroying Israel as a state, she said.

At Monday's hearings, Nicaragua's ambassador to the Netherlands, Carlos Jos Argello Gmez, accused Germany of not honoring its obligation to prevent genocide or to ensure respect for international humanitarian law.

However, another lawyer for Germany, Samuel Wordsworth, argued that the court could not rule that Germany was violating its obligation to prevent genocide because its judges had not ruled that Israel was violating the Genocide Convention.

In a preliminary phase of the case brought late last year by South Africa, the UN court said it was plausible that Israel's actions in Gaza could constitute a violation of the convention.

How can it be said that there has been a failure to ensure compliance by a third country if that third country's failure to comply is not established in the first place? said Wordsworth.

The court is likely to take weeks to issue its preliminary ruling, and the Nicaragua case will probably drag on for years.

Israel vehemently denies that its attack constituted genocidal acts, saying it was acting in self-defense against Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7killing about 1,200 people.

Since then, more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the territory's Ministry of Health. Its fee it does not differ between civilians and combatants, but said women and children made up the majority of the dead.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Germany is second only to the US in supplying weapons to Israel, but it would be more difficult, if not impossible, for the US to be brought before the court because Washington does not recognize the power of the ICJ to compel countries to appear before it. The US also has not signed a protocol to the Genocide Convention that allows countries to bring disputes to court.

Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.