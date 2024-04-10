



IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site in a different browser. Speaker Johnson delays sending Mayorka's articles of impeachment to the Senate 03:24

Playing The Democratic lawmaker will not support the Senate's foreign aid bill without conditions on aid to Israel 07:04

NEXT The turnover rate of election workers increases before the November races 02:57

Ceasefire talks remain deadlocked as Israel and Hamas appear to be far apart 02:52

The Justice Department will not release the President's audio. Biden's interview with Robert Hur in Congress 02:28

Rep. Espaillat signals that he would support Jeffries if Johnson were to step down 06:29

Israeli occupation of Rafah 'would be a disaster', says retired Lt. Gen 08:19

The fire broke out in the office of Senator Sanders in Vermont 00:34

I see Jack Smith getting frustrated between clashes with Judge Cannon: legal analyst 05:47

Biden visits the wreckage of the Baltimore bridge as crews and investigators work 05:12

Without changes, we should not be surprised if Israel hits more aid workers: Oxfam representative 04:15

Democrats mobilize against RFK Jr.'s presidential bid as they see threats to Biden's re-election 03:38

Focus group: Michigan voters see Biden as more 'pro-union', but Trump as more 'pro-labor' 06:40

Former Middle East envoy: Biden expects 'much more direct Israeli action' to get aid to Gaza safe 07:07

Michigan Democrat describes Biden campaign's efforts to win back 'unengaged' voters 06:51

Texas faces controversial immigration law during appeals court hearing 03:16

Steve Kornacki: How a change in Nebraska election law could affect 2024 03:53

Chuck Todd: Late-breaking voters will decide the 2024 election 05:29

Oklahoma City councilman faces recall election for ties to white nationalist group 04:07

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) is calling on the Biden administration to ban offensive weapons against Israel. He joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss recent US aid to Israel and Ukraine.April 9, 2024

