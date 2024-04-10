Ongoing incident Byrehill – NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Emergency services remain at the scene of a major fire at an industrial unit in Byrehill Place, Kilwinning.

To keep everyone safe, we are urging residents in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

Residents of housing estates in West Byrehill will receive specific housing advice through Cunningham Housing Association and we urge those residents not to leave their homes or encourage people to visit.

This situation is likely to continue for more than 24 hours due to current smoke levels in the surrounding area.

If you feel unwell, please contact your GP or call NHS 24 on 111.

Please look out for further updates and messages from the emergency services and North Ayrshire Council.

West Byrehill Estate Housing Advice

To keep everyone safe during this time, please see the important information below:

Go inside..

Go inside

Close all windows and doors

Members of the public should not stand if possible. If required, time out should be kept to a minimum.

Stay inside

Keep all doors and windows closed

Turn off all mechanical ventilation if possible, including air conditioning, and close all window openings

If your smoke/fire or carbon monoxide alarm goes off for no apparent reason, please contact 999 as you normally would

Health advice.

If someone does not get well, medical advice should be sought by contacting your local general practitioner (GP) or calling NHS111

Home care services will still be able to participate, they may require the use of face masks.

Only in case of immediate danger, call the Emergency Services on 999

Stay updated.

Please watch for further updates and messages from Fire and Rescue Scotland, Police Scotland and North Ayrshire Council. This situation is likely to continue for more than 24 hours due to current smoke levels in the surrounding area. Services on the ground are continuously monitoring the situation and will update as soon as new information becomes available.

You can also be contacted directly by local services.