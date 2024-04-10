Ongoing incident Byrehill – NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Emergency services remain at the scene of a major fire at an industrial unit in Byrehill Place, Kilwinning.
To keep everyone safe, we are urging residents in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.
Residents of housing estates in West Byrehill will receive specific housing advice through Cunningham Housing Association and we urge those residents not to leave their homes or encourage people to visit.
This situation is likely to continue for more than 24 hours due to current smoke levels in the surrounding area.
If you feel unwell, please contact your GP or call NHS 24 on 111.
Please look out for further updates and messages from the emergency services and North Ayrshire Council.
West Byrehill Estate Housing Advice
Emergency services remain at the scene of a major fire at an industrial unit in Byrehill Place, Kilwinning.
To keep everyone safe during this time, please see the important information below:
Go inside..
- Go inside
- Close all windows and doors
- Members of the public should not stand if possible. If required, time out should be kept to a minimum.
Stay inside
- Keep all doors and windows closed
- Turn off all mechanical ventilation if possible, including air conditioning, and close all window openings
- If your smoke/fire or carbon monoxide alarm goes off for no apparent reason, please contact 999 as you normally would
Health advice.
- If someone does not get well, medical advice should be sought by contacting your local general practitioner (GP) or calling NHS111
- Home care services will still be able to participate, they may require the use of face masks.
- Only in case of immediate danger, call the Emergency Services on 999
Stay updated.
Please watch for further updates and messages from Fire and Rescue Scotland, Police Scotland and North Ayrshire Council. This situation is likely to continue for more than 24 hours due to current smoke levels in the surrounding area. Services on the ground are continuously monitoring the situation and will update as soon as new information becomes available.
You can also be contacted directly by local services.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.nhsaaa.net/byrehill-ongoing-incident/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related