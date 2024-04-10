The UK takes part in the largest international airstrike in Gaza





Collectively delivering hundreds of tonnes of aid, this was the largest airlift to Gaza in a single day and the culmination of careful planning alongside international partners to ensure the complex mission could be carried out safely and effectively . Led by the Jordanian Armed Forces, the international operation saw 9 nations* and 14 aircraft drop essential aid. An RAF A400M flew this morning from Amman, Jordan to drop over 10 tonnes of aid, including ready meals, water and rice, along the northern Gaza coastline. The flight lasted about an hour with planes from other countries dropping aid throughout the day. The A400M Atlas and crew are based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire with RAF and British Army personnel supporting the operation in Jordan. Over the past two weeks they have dropped over 53 tons of aid in six flights. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said: The prospect of famine in Gaza is real and today's international flight will provide life-saving food supplies to civilians. This is the sixth RAF aircraft in recent weeks, delivering over 53 tonnes of aid, including water, flour and baby formula. After six months of war in Gaza, the number of civilians continues to rise. We continue to stand by the Israelis to defeat the threat posed by Hamas terrorists, who have failed the people of Gaza and are hiding behind civilians. This terrible conflict must end. The hostages must be released and aid must flow. Today's international delivery is part of the UK's efforts to provide vital humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and follows the announcement of a package of military and civilian support to establish a maritime aid corridor to Gaza. This includes the deployment of a Royal Navy ship to the Eastern Mediterranean as well as up to 9.7 million for aid shipments. The maritime corridor initiative will see tens of thousands of tonnes of aid pre-screened in Cyprus and sent directly to Gaza, via a new temporary US pier being built off the coast or via the port of Ashdod, which Israel has now agreed to open. The UK is also focused on ensuring more aid can enter Gaza by land and deliveries will increase with the opening of the Erez crossing. In partnership with the World Food Programme, the UK's largest ever aid shipment, more than 2,000 tonnes of food aid crossed the border on 13 March. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: Led by our Jordanian partners, we have joined nations around the world to mark the end of Ramadan by sending life-saving aid to Gaza. Thousands of people in desperate need will benefit from this united effort. The UK remains ready to play its part in getting supplies by land, air and sea, but the people of Gaza need more. We continue to push Israel as hard as we can to get more aid across the border and distributed throughout the region. Words must be translated into action – this is essential to avoid an even worse humanitarian crisis. Sunday marked 6 months since the devastating terrorist attacks of October 7 and almost a week since British aid workers were killed trying to provide life-saving food to those in need. The UK continues to call for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a lasting ceasefire as the quickest way to get the hostages home and more aid.

