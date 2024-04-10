U.S., Japan efforts to strengthen alliance's defense and influence Okinawan IslandsExBulletin



change the subtitles Anthony Kuhn/NPR

OKINAWA Japan's President Biden and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss improvements to the two countries' alliance that is being felt on the island, which hosts about 70% of US military bases in Japan.

The two nations are expected to strengthen cooperation between their militaries command structures and their protection industrieswhile regional groupings such as the US, Australia and the UK are considering new defense allocations technologies with Japan.

Kishida's state visit is the first by a Japanese leader in nine years and will include a speech at a joint session of Congress on Thursday and one tripartite meeting involving Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Okinawa, which is closer to China than to Japan's main islands, is the focus of US and Japanese efforts to strengthen defenses in Japan's southwestern islands.

Japan has raised rocket bases on the main and outlying islands of Okinawa Prefecture. And the US established a new unit called the 12th Marine Coastal Regiment, or MLR, here in November of 2023.

Marines from the unit jumped through Okinawa's dense vegetation in a recent land navigation exercise. They plot their course with maps and compasses, improving their navigation skills without GPS devices that can pinpoint their location.

This is because they are within the missile range of potential adversaries, such as China.

“We see ourselves now well inside the enemy weapon zone,” explains 12th MLR Lt. Col. Dan O'Connell. “The significance of the 12th MLR is that we are already here, able to be where we need to be.”

MLRs are designed to be agile and stealthy. They have less marines, tanks, planes and artillery, but more missiles.

With the missiles, the Marines could try to control the choke points between the islands that separate China from the wider Pacific. So even though China has deployed missiles to keep adversaries off its shores, the US could try to use its missiles to bring China in.



PLANs to reform the Marines over the next decade have met with withering critics by several retired American generals. They argue that by downsizing, ditching heavy weapons and focusing on island defense rather than offense, the Marines will no longer be an effective global response force.

They also argue that the Marines are trying to fit their force into a single theater, the Western Pacific, although Navy leaders insist that the MLRs will work in other environments.

Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former Marine colonel, says some military planners think “we should just focus on China and withdraw from these other global engagements.” But as the war in Ukraine has shown, he argues, “when you look at the real world, that's just not possible.”

Others worry that enemy missiles could prevent the US from resupplying distant naval units. The Marines say they can share infrastructure and buy supplies from Japan's self-defense forces or civilians.

But it could mean that “there will be less of a boundary between military and civilian life,” says Fumiaki Nozoe, an expert on US-Japan relations at Okinawa International University. “And that could lead to an increased burden on Okinawa, either in emergency situations or in training situations,” he says.

Even as the US and Japan build defenses on Okinawa, the island's long-standing peace movement has run into difficulties.

Fewer survivors of the World War II Battle of Okinawa, which killed nearly a third of the island's population, are around to tell their stories.

polls SHOW 70% of Okinawans feel that their prefecture shoulders an unfair share of the burden of hosting US military bases. But the ranks of anti-base protesters are aging and thinning.

“Some young people say that, you know, there's no way to evict all the bases. That's a disincentive for them. They know it's almost not worth working on,” says the 84-year-old activist. and protests. leader Suzuyo Takazato.

Younger Okinawans tend to express less concern about the basics.

“Young people don't want to join the protest movement, but we definitely want to do something for peace,” says the 26-year-old. Nitsuki Karimata, which takes visitors to historical Okinawan sites. “So more people in my generation are engaged in peace studies or peace tourism,” she says.

Okinawa was an independent kingdom until Japan annexed it in 1879. The US military occupation of Japan ended in 1952, but Okinawa did not return to Japanese rule until 1972.

Some Okinawans feel that Japan and the US have colonized and sacrificed them.

“They used Okinawa as a tool,” says Takazato. “So we don't trust our position [is] always equally respected”.



Okinawans have repeatedly elected governors who represent their views on the military base issue, including the current governor, Danny Tamaki.

“My position is that I accept the current Japan-US alliance,” Tamaki says in an interview. “But because US military bases are too concentrated in Okinawa, I have told the Japanese government to reduce the excessive burden placed by these bases.”

But Fumiaki Nozoe of Okinawa International University says Okinawa's governors are in a tough spot, as the prefecture is one of Japan's poorest.

“The governor should be in conflict with the central government on the issue of US military bases,” he argues. On the other hand, he or she should ask the central government for cooperation on economic development issues. This is the dilemma.

Chie Kobayashi contributed to this report in Tokyo and Okinawa