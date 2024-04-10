UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak draws criticism for Adidas Samba sneakers

Editors' Note: Featuring the good, the bad and the ugly, Look of the Week is a regular series dedicated to breaking down the most talked-about outfits of the past seven days.





It is considered the end of Adidas Sambas. Once hailed as the go-to shoe of Harry Styles, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Paul Mescal and even Rihanna, just to name a few, now it seems it's all about the 1950s three-stripe sneaker. Why? Because UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted wearing a pair.

In one Video on Instagram posted on Friday, Sunaks' explanation of the Conservative governments' latest tax and childcare policies was largely overshadowed by his everyman shoes. Sambas, I guess it's one of us now, read a comment. His coaches really helped (video) make it easy to understand and relatable for me, added another sarcastically. The British press was equally resistant to any sartorial strategy that might have been at play. Another desperate attempt to appear relatable has failed, wrote reporter Michael Hogan for the left-leaning national newspaper. Guardian. In an effort to come across as young and hip, Sunak took an eternally cool sneaker and destroyed it for everyone, adding British GQ.

Sunak has since that time PROVIDED a full apology to the Samba community during an interview with local London radio station LBC. In my defense I've been wearing Adidas trainers and Sambas and others for many, many years, he said, calling the shoe his first pair of fun trainers.

I remain intrigued and amused by the amount of focus on what I wear, he added.

It's a far cry from the public backlash another political leader received after being spotted wearing a pair of sneakers. In the summer of 2019, former President Barack Obama was spotted at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, wearing fresh Stan Smiths. The internet went wild in response, calling the look tasteful, playful and cute.

And when Kamala Harris started rocking a variety of Converse sneakers (leather and canvas Chuck Taylors, All Stars and even badge-adorned high-tops) in the 2020 campaign, she was hailed for a bold subversion of political dress codes .

So why don't Sunaks Sambas strike the same chord? First, context is everything. Obama was a conservative dresser during his presidency, in line with the traditional suits beloved of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan. Obama was known for his simple, dark suits and lace-up shoes appropriate for the office. There was only one sacred incident of stylistic misjudgment: Tan Suit Gate, never to be repeated. In fact, his sneaker era only began years after he left the Oval Office.

Likewise, Harris was careful to reach for her Chucks only on specific occasions, whether traveling or on the trail, but never while at the White House and otherwise maintaining a sense of respect for the dress code and professionalism that, according to social media, the public considers them important. Last summer, when then-Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries were photographing in the Oval Office wearing hybrid dress sneakers (brogues on top with a rubber sole, or sometimes just leather gym shoes) the response was similar to the outrage caused by Sunak.

While many politicians have been eager to advertise their sneaker collection, Donald Trump was the first former president to take advantage of the growing trend. In February, a day after being ordered by a judge to pay nearly $355 million in his civil fraud trial in New York, Trump launched a sneaker line at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. The main design was a gold high-top shoe with a white and red sole, an American flag and a T stamped on the outside. Dubbed the NEVER SURRENDER TOP HIGH Sneaker, it is available for purchase for $399.

Perhaps the furor over Sunaks sneakers isn't simply because it's unthinkable that the richest prime minister in British history would wear relatively simple $100 shoes, though that doesn't help and instead has more to do with when he wore them. Sambas appeared to be a transparent attempt to wear the signal, if not a potential distraction away from the politics of his interview. Even the most ardent of sneakers knows there's a time and a place for a gum sole, and the British public have decided that on camera in 10 Downing Street it's neither.

Correction: This story has been updated to include Rishi Sunak's apology to the Samba community.