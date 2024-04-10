A lot of aid is stuck at the borders of Gaza. How hard it is to sayExBulletin



The killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last week has left serious questions hanging over the future of aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

Following a phone call between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the deadly attack, Israel pledged to open another border crossing north of the Gaza Strip. It has not yet been said when that new crossing will open.

However, the Israeli military agency that oversees Palestinian civil affairs, known as COGAT, said in a statement on Monday that 419 aid trucks had been cleared to enter Gaza, “the highest number of aid trucks to enter Gaza in a single day since from the beginning of the war.”

Before the current conflict, ca 500 trucks per day entered Gaza to supply the population of more than 2 million, who have been cut off from the world since the 2007 takeover by Hamas, which prompted Israel, along with Egypt, to impose a blockade on the coastal strip.

Aid groups and UN experts have warned that people are beginning to starve there after six months of war and blockade. According to one United Nations Report on Humanitarian Affairs28 children have already died from malnutrition and dehydration.

Jos Andrs, the Spanish-born chef who founded World Central Kitchen to distribute food to people in need in war zones and natural disasters, issued a scathing response to the Israeli airstrike that killed seven of his workers last week . which Israel has called a “tragic mistake”.

“The Israeli government must stop this indiscriminate killing,” Andrs said on social media platform X. “It must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon.”

But estimates of how much aid is being allowed into the isolated coastal enclave have varied wildly.

Most aid groups estimate that there are generally between 3,000 and 7,000 trucks waiting to be allowed into the Gaza Strip after Israeli and Egyptian inspections for anything that could be used by Hamas in its battle against the Israeli army.

A Jordanian official, Ahmed Naimat, a spokesman for that country The National Center for Security and Crisis Management recently claimed in an interview with NPR that there were about 30,000 trucks waiting at the Rafah crossing on Gaza's southern border with Egypt to enter. He did not provide the satellite images his figure was on. based. NPR's own examination of satellite images of the Rafah border crossing and truck holding areas did not support this claim.

Israel denies it is restricting aid shipments to Gaza.



“There is no impending famine. I think this is a complete lie and fabrication,” Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer told NPR's Leila Fadel last month.

“This is a slander against Israel. You are not only getting it, but the world is getting Hamas Health Ministry statistics and propaganda from the UN organizations that are there in Gaza.”

Israel blames the food distribution problem on Hamas, whose October 7 attack on Israel was the deadliest in the country's history. The surprise attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel killed around 1,200 people. The militants kidnapped more than 240 others, according to Israeli officials. About half of the abductees are still being held hostage.

The Hamas offensive sparked Israel's deadliest war in Gaza as it sought to eradicate the Palestinian militant group, which the US and Israel designate a terrorist organization. The war has killed more than 33,000 people in Gaza, according to Gaza health officials. Entire areas of Gaza have turned into wastelands. Most of the population has been displaced.

Dermer, who is a close aide to Prime Minister Netanyahu, said that according to an Israeli military analysis there are sufficient amounts of food entering Gaza.

“It's 3,000 calories per person in Gaza. So even if half of them were destroyed for some reason, you'd have 1,500 calories per day per person in Gaza,” he said in his interview with. Morning edition presenter Fadel.

Aid groups and famine experts dispute this, warning that especially in northern Gaza, famine is imminent.

“Famine is predicted to occur anytime between now and May 2024 in the northern provinces.” THE UN Panel of Experts on Hungerknown as the Integrated Food Safety Phase Classification or ICP, it said in a report last month.

humanitarian said Oxfam International Last week people in northern Gaza were surviving on just 245 calories a day “less than a can of beans” and less than 12% of their average daily calorie needs.

NPR has reported on some Palestinians who have been reduced to eating animal feed and succulents that grow wild in northern Gaza.

Alex de Waal, who directs the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University, is an expert on responding to humanitarian crises and hunger. He said Israel was placing too many bureaucratic roadblocks in the way of aid trucks entering Gaza.

“The restrictions on who is allowed to operate and what aid can be brought in are so severe that this famine is being allowed to develop really unchecked,” he told NPR's Ailsa Chang.