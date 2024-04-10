Increased funding for Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council carbon reduction plans

Grants totaling more than £1.5 million have given Tonbridge and Malling's ambitions for carbon neutral leisure centers a major boost.

Two grants, one from the Government and one from Sport England, will be invested in Larkfield Leisure Centre, saving hundreds of tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

A grant of £1,164,760 has been awarded by the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme for the installation of air source heat pumps for the fitness pool at Larkfield Leisure Centre, which will allow the current gas fired boilers serving the pool to be removed. The council will contribute an additional £158,831 under the funding terms of the scheme which is run by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and delivered by Salix.

The council has also been awarded £405,000 by Sport England to fund energy saving measures at the center in New Hythe Lane, Larkfield. The new solar panels and LED lighting will help reduce the running costs and carbon emissions of the centre, which is operated by the council's leisure partner tmactive. The center already has 190 solar roof panels which were installed in 2023 (photo).

The new funding gives a major boost to the council's ambition to make its leisure centers carbon neutral by 2027. At Tonbridge Pool, solar panels have also recently been installed on the roof and are expected to save around 14 tons of emissions every year.

The continued investment in energy saving technologies follows a recent council study which found that more than half of the council's total greenhouse gas emissions from buildings and operations were produced by its three leisure centres, where electricity use was one of the biggest sources.

The Government and Sport England's £60 million capital investment program has so far funded more than 500 capital improvements to over 300 pools. The funding has been shared between 264 local authorities, of which £20 million has been provided by Sport England through the National Lottery and just over £40 million has been provided by the government as part of its commitment to support the long-term sustainability of public leisure . .

Tonbridge and Malling cabinet member for climate change, Cllr Robin Betts, said: “Swimming pools and leisure centers are widely valued by residents for both fitness and recreational purposes, but the impact on the environment cannot be ignored.

“We and our leisure management partner, tmactive, are delighted to be awarded this funding, enabling us to continue to help Larkfield Leisure Center take another step closer to our carbon neutral ambitions.

“It will also hugely improve the pool's efficiency and help protect it from volatile energy markets, giving an added degree of safety, unlike some other pools across the UK which have been closed because of the energy crisis.”

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Millions of people swim every year in England, but high energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially. I know from personal experience the health benefits of heading down to your local pool, whether it's just for a few laps, a swim with friends or an aqua aerobics class. This further £60m of support from the Government and Sport England will make hundreds of swimming pools more energy efficient so they can continue to provide their vital community and health benefits for generations to come.

Salix program manager Charles Pegg said: “Council leisure centers are very popular and important to the communities they serve, but are also responsible for producing significant greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are delighted that by focusing on these buildings, the council will have a substantial impact and improve the energy efficiency of these key sites. We look forward to working with Tonbridge and Malling on its decarbonisation journey.”